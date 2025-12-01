<a id="elk-5d56e725-4eca-41a1-8c43-09e8b940fd77"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-our-live-cyber-monday-coverage">Welcome to our live Cyber Monday coverage</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="9fdcaddb-d1b2-413b-950e-5887b2602a62"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="R3LnDoAvifmVUpU9eqGSsE" name="new Cyber Monday deals 2025" alt="Cyber Monday deals 2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/R3LnDoAvifmVUpU9eqGSsE.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="6704b0ac-5b1d-4aab-a4f9-ad6fdf43c89b">Just when you think the deals are over, you find out there's still a whole other day to go. That's right, it's Cyber Monday. With Black Friday well past us now, this epilogue to the end-of-year sales saga is now upon us, so I'm back for another search around all the top retailers to bring you the best Cyber Monday deals. Join me for regular updates throughout the day on all of the limited-time offers you don't want to miss.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>