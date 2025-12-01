<a id="elk-e64f5617-fcc8-4ee7-9f92-8869ce691a0e"></a><h2 id="here-we-go-it-s-cyber-monday-sales-time">Here we go: it's Cyber Monday sales time</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="522eced2-86bc-4f75-8157-baae67824644"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="we8FyUwsGQxuPE2cjbfNjj" name="cyber-monday-deals-uk-live-hub-header-1" alt="Collage of tech from the Cyber Monday sales in the UK, including a Samsung TV, Nintendo Switch 2, Ninja air fryer, Kindle, Nothing Earbuds and robot vacuum" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/we8FyUwsGQxuPE2cjbfNjj.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="794ad3d3-850f-431b-881a-66af18a2d975">You thought the deals events for the year were done? Think again. It's Cyber Monday: one final opportunity to score some of the biggest bargains and best deals we've seen over the last few weeks. While Black Friday may be behind us, the majority of the offers are still live, but this really is your last chance to buy before they're gone for good. That's why I'm here, as I'll draw you attention to all the best Cyber Monday deals worth buying. Let's get going.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>