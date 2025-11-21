Black Friday is here - well, not officially (that comes on November 28), but with so many retailers already launching deals and discounts for all intents it is. And that means it's time to find the best Black Friday home office deals for professionals.

I've been working from home for a decade now - you know, before it was cool. In that time, I've created an optimal set-up to keep my home office comfortable and productive at all times with a range of office furniture, devices, and gadgets. And as a pro-level deal-hunter whose covered Black Friday events for years, everything I've opted for delivers genuine, long-term value for money without breaking the bank.

This year, I'm looking for deals on office chairs, standing desks, business laptops, mini PCs, storage and professional software like cloud storage and VPN with an unrepentant bias towards the products we've tested, reviewed, and loved (plus the really big discounts under $50 / £50 you won't want to miss, of course). That way, you know exactly what you can expect when selecting a deal for your home office refresh this Black Friday.

I'll be updating this live deals round-up regularly from now until the end of Cyber Monday with everything you need to upgrade the home office.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Steve Clark B2B editor I've covered big sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years here at TechRadar Pro - and I haven't been able to resist a good deal since about 1991 when I received my first pocket money pay-out. As an irrepressible deal-hunter and obsessive researcher, I know where to find great deals and whether all those eye-catching discounts really do offer good value for money. Working from home since 2016, I've tested, reviewed, and used a wide range of office essentials from standing desks and office chairs to mini PCs and business laptops.

Black Friday home office deals - editor's picks

My 5 favorite Black Friday home office deals

Flexispot C7 Office chair: at FlexiSpot Inc.
US Price: was $600 now $300

UK Price: was £340 now £250
One of my favorite office chairs, the C7 offers serious value for money when it comes to ergonomics thanks to its dynamic lumbar support and 4D armrests.

Flexispot E7 Standing Desk: at FlexiSpot Inc.
US Price: was $580 now $370

UK Price: was £460 now £340
The E7 from FlexiSpot has long dominated my guide to our top-rated standing desks for its practicality and price. Here, I've selected the cheapest deal for both desktop and frame (don't be fooled by the lowest price on the site, which excludes the desktop).

Apple Mac mini M4 (16GB/256GB): at Amazon
US Price: was $559 now $479

UK Price: was £599 now £529
Equipped with the M4 chip, the Mac mini is easily the best pick if you want a powerful mini PC that just works without any tinkering.

Canon Pixma TR4720 / TR4755i: at Amazon
US Price: was $108 now $64

UK Price: was £70 now £59
The Canon Pixma TR4720 (TR4755i in the UK) is a 4-in-1 color inkjet printer that, despite the cheap price, packs in scan, copy, and fax capabilities, as well as an automatic document feeder and double-sided printing.

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro: at Adobe
US Price: was $70 now $35

UK Price: was £67 now £34
There's a 50% discount on Adobe's Creative Cloud Pro subscription right now. This is for the annual, billed monthly plan with over 20 apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro alongside 100GB cloud storage and 4000 generative AI credits.

Black Friday home office deals under $50 / £50

Moleskine classic notebook: was $20 now $18 at Amazon
UK price: was £21 now £13
I never understood why everyone loved Moleskine notebooks - until I tried one. The paper quality is excellent. Plenty of these notebooks in various sizes and colors, ruled or plain, are discounted for Black Friday, but this is the cheapest right now.

Vichyie 20-in-1 cleaning kit for electronic devices: was $13 now $11 at Amazon
UK price: was £13 now £11
An all-in-one keyboard cleaning kit for getting the dust and dirt out of nooks and crannies like your keyboard, camera, and phone charging socket. It features a host of brushes of various sizes, and is easily and neatly stored away in the portable pot.

Post-it Notes 3x3in 6 pads: was $7 now $6 at Amazon
UK price: was £12 now £9
You can never truly have enough Post-it Notes in the home office. I've opted for the multi-colored six-pack here for organizing different sets of notes, but and from what I'm seeing, there are plenty of these super-sticky bundles on sale for Black Friday.

Anker 313 wireless charging stand: was $20 now $16 at Amazon
UK price: was £20 now £12
I use this wireless charging stand all the time - and it's so good, I bought a second one. The phone sits angled for use during video calls or streaming movies, and you can charge the phone in landscape or portrait orientation. A two-pack version is also discounted for Black Friday.

Litwaro under-desk cable management tray: was $17 now $14 at Amazon
UK price: £24
A great choice for those looking for under-desk cable management to keep the home office more organized. No need for drilling, as it simply clamps on to the rear of the desk.