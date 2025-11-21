Live
The best Black Friday home office deals 2025 are now live - these are my picks for professionals working from home
I'm tracking down all the gear you need for a home office refresh and upgrade this Black Friday with deals on office chairs, desks, laptops, stationery, and more
Black Friday is here - well, not officially (that comes on November 28), but with so many retailers already launching deals and discounts for all intents it is. And that means it's time to find the best Black Friday home office deals for professionals.
I've been working from home for a decade now - you know, before it was cool. In that time, I've created an optimal set-up to keep my home office comfortable and productive at all times with a range of office furniture, devices, and gadgets. And as a pro-level deal-hunter whose covered Black Friday events for years, everything I've opted for delivers genuine, long-term value for money without breaking the bank.
This year, I'm looking for deals on office chairs, standing desks, business laptops, mini PCs, storage and professional software like cloud storage and VPN with an unrepentant bias towards the products we've tested, reviewed, and loved (plus the really big discounts under $50 / £50 you won't want to miss, of course). That way, you know exactly what you can expect when selecting a deal for your home office refresh this Black Friday.
I'll be updating this live deals round-up regularly from now until the end of Cyber Monday with everything you need to upgrade the home office.
I've covered big sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years here at TechRadar Pro - and I haven't been able to resist a good deal since about 1991 when I received my first pocket money pay-out. As an irrepressible deal-hunter and obsessive researcher, I know where to find great deals and whether all those eye-catching discounts really do offer good value for money. Working from home since 2016, I've tested, reviewed, and used a wide range of office essentials from standing desks and office chairs to mini PCs and business laptops.
Black Friday home office deals - editor's picks
- Amazon.com Black Friday Week deals
- Best Buy Black Friday deals
- Walmart Black Friday deals
- Newegg Black Friday deals
- FlexiSpot.com Black Friday deals
- Branch Black Friday Sale of the Year deals
- Amazon.co.uk Black Friday Week deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- Very Black Friday deals
- FlexiSpot.co.uk Black Friday deals
My 5 favorite Black Friday home office deals
US Price: was $600 now $300
UK Price: was £340 now £250
US Price: was $580 now $370
UK Price: was £460 now £340
US Price: was $559 now $479
UK Price: was £599 now £529
US Price: was $108 now $64
UK Price: was £70 now £59
US Price: was $70 now $35
UK Price: was £67 now £34