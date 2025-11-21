Jump to:

The best Black Friday home office deals 2025 are now live - these are my picks for professionals working from home

I'm tracking down all the gear you need for a home office refresh and upgrade this Black Friday with deals on office chairs, desks, laptops, stationery, and more

Black Friday is here - well, not officially (that comes on November 28), but with so many retailers already launching deals and discounts for all intents it is. And that means it's time to find the best Black Friday home office deals for professionals.

This year, I'm looking for deals on office chairs, standing desks, business laptops, mini PCs, storage and professional software like cloud storage and VPN with an unrepentant bias towards the products we've tested, reviewed, and loved (plus the really big discounts under $50 / £50 you won't want to miss, of course). That way, you know exactly what you can expect when selecting a deal for your home office refresh this Black Friday.

Steve Clark - B2B Editor - Creative
Steve Clark

I've covered big sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years here at TechRadar Pro - and I haven't been able to resist a good deal since about 1991 when I received my first pocket money pay-out. As an irrepressible deal-hunter and obsessive researcher, I know where to find great deals and whether all those eye-catching discounts really do offer good value for money. Working from home since 2016, I've tested, reviewed, and used a wide range of office essentials from standing desks and office chairs to mini PCs and business laptops.

Black Friday home office deals - editor's picks

My 5 favorite Black Friday home office deals

Flexispot C7 Office chair
Flexispot C7 Office chair: at FlexiSpot Inc.
US Price: was $600 now $300
UK Price: was £340 now £250

<p>One of my favorite office chairs, the C7 offers serious value for money when it comes to ergonomics thanks to its dynamic lumbar support and 4D armrests.
Flexispot E7 Standing Desk
Flexispot E7 Standing Desk: at FlexiSpot Inc.
US Price: was $580 now $370
UK Price: was £460 now £340

<p>The E7 from FlexiSpot has long dominated my guide to our top-rated standing desks for its practicality and price. Here, I've selected the cheapest deal for both desktop and frame (don't be fooled by the lowest price on the site, which excludes the desktop).
Apple Mac mini M4 (16GB/256GB)
Apple Mac mini M4 (16GB/256GB): at Amazon
US Price: was $559 now $479
UK Price: was £599 now £529

<p>Equipped with the M4 chip, the Mac mini is easily the best pick if you want a powerful mini PC that just works without any tinkering.
Canon Pixma TR4720 / TR4755i
Canon Pixma TR4720 / TR4755i: at Amazon
US Price: was $108 now $64
UK Price: was £70 now £59

<p>The Canon Pixma TR4720 (TR4755i in the UK) is a 4-in-1 color inkjet printer that, despite the cheap price, packs in scan, copy, and fax capabilities, as well as an automatic document feeder and double-sided printing.
Adobe Creative Cloud Pro
Adobe Creative Cloud Pro: at Adobe
US Price: was $70 now $35
UK Price: was £67 now £34

<p>There's a 50% discount on Adobe's Creative Cloud Pro subscription right now. This is for the annual, billed monthly plan with over 20 apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro alongside 100GB cloud storage and 4000 generative AI credits.
Black Friday home office deals under $50 / £50

Moleskine classic notebook
Save 10%
Moleskine classic notebook: was $20 now $18 at Amazon
UK price: was £21 now £13

<p>I never understood why everyone loved Moleskine notebooks - until I tried one. The paper quality is excellent. Plenty of these notebooks in various sizes and colors, ruled or plain, are discounted for Black Friday, but this is the cheapest right now.
Vichyie 20-in-1 cleaning kit for electronic devices
Save 15%
Vichyie 20-in-1 cleaning kit for electronic devices: was $13 now $11 at Amazon
UK price: was £13 now £11

<p>An all-in-one keyboard cleaning kit for getting the dust and dirt out of nooks and crannies like your keyboard, camera, and phone charging socket. It features a host of brushes of various sizes, and is easily and neatly stored away in the portable pot.
Post-it Notes 3x3in 6 pads
Save 14%
Post-it Notes 3x3in 6 pads: was $7 now $6 at Amazon
UK price: was £12 now £9

<p>You can never truly have enough Post-it Notes in the home office. I've opted for the multi-colored six-pack here for organizing different sets of notes, but and from what I'm seeing, there are plenty of these super-sticky bundles on sale for Black Friday.
Opnice 2-tier metal monitor stand with drawer and pen pot
Save 37%
Opnice 2-tier metal monitor stand with drawer and pen pot: was $30 now $19 at Amazon
UK price: £24

<p>A genuinely practical way to organize your desk, this metal monitor riser includes an under-screen shelf, drawer for stationery, and two pen pots flanking the sides.
TSJ Office small glass whiteboard and stand
Save 15%
TSJ Office small glass whiteboard and stand: was $26 now $22 at Amazon
UK price: was £20 now £17

<p>This compact dry-wipe board is a good (and reusable) alternative to sticking Post-it Notes all over your desk. Tucking neatly under your monitor, it doubles as a phone stand and includes stationery storage under the whiteboard.
Anker 313 wireless charging stand
Save 20%
Anker 313 wireless charging stand: was $20 now $16 at Amazon
UK price: was £20 now £12

<p>I use this wireless charging stand all the time - and it's so good, I bought a second one. The phone sits angled for use during video calls or streaming movies, and you can charge the phone in landscape or portrait orientation. A two-pack version is also discounted for Black Friday.
Litwaro under-desk cable management tray
Save 18%
Litwaro under-desk cable management tray: was $17 now $14 at Amazon
UK price: £24

<p>A great choice for those looking for under-desk cable management to keep the home office more organized. No need for drilling, as it simply clamps on to the rear of the desk.
Anker SoundCore P20i earbuds
Save 53%
Anker SoundCore P20i earbuds: was $40 now $19 at Amazon
UK price: was £30 now £16

<p>I swear by these earbuds, which deliver great audio for the price, and are ideal for both listening to music and taking calls and online meetings thanks to the dual microphones.
Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Save 33%
Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: was $30 now $20 at Amazon
