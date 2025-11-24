You can save up to 50% on Black Friday office chairs from Herman Miller, Steelcase, Branch, FlexiSpot, and more
I found some unmissable Black Friday office chair deals that we've tested, reviewed, and rated
Looking for Black Friday office chair deals? I test office furniture for a living, and I've tracked down unmissable discounts on some of the top-rated office chairs my team and I have reviewed.
My favorite deal right now is on the FlexiSpot C7 - it ranks among the best office chairs, offering incredibly good value for a comfortable ergonomic seat. Right now, it's on a Black Friday deal for $300 (was $600) at FlexiSpot.com and £270 (was £360) at FlexiSpot.co.uk.
You'll find loads of deals on office chairs we've actually tested below, so you know exactly what to expect and what you get. I've also kept each deal really simple, focusing on the key features and specs, like lumbar support and armrest adjustability. For more office upgrades, I'm tracking all the Black Friday standing desk deals and Black Friday home office deals.
Black Friday office chair deals - Quick links
US retailers
- Amazon: Office chairs from under $40
- Best Buy: Save up to $60 on office chairs
- Walmart: Office chairs from under $30
- FlexiSpot: Up to 50% off desks and chairs
- Ikea: Office chairs from $80
- Boulies: Up to $200 off gaming and office chairs
- Vari: Save up to 20% on office chairs
- Branch: Save up to 20% on top-rated desks and chairs
UK retailers
- Amazon: Office chair deals from under £40
- Argos: Gaming and office chairs from £60
- Currys: Office chairs and sitting balls from £50
- Ikea: Office chairs from £60
- John Lewis: Save up to 20% on office chairs
- FlexiSpot: Up to 47% off desks and chairs
- Boulies: Up to £180 off gaming and office chairs
- Friska: Office chair deals from £168
Black Friday office chair deals: Editor's picks
US Price: was $600 now $300
Mesh backrest, mesh or foam seat, dynamic lumbar support, 4D armrests, 18.7 to 22in seat height.
US Price: was $300 now $210
UK Price: was £280 now £190
Mesh backrest and mesh or foam seat, adjustable lumbar support, 3D armrests, 17.7 to 21in seat height.
US Price: was $350 now $266
UK Price: was £340 now £257
Mesh backrest and seat, dynamic lumbar support, 3D armrests, 15.7 to 17.7in seat height.
US Price: was $579 now $499
UK Price: was £469 now £419
Padded backrest and seat, adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, 17.7 to 21.7in seat height (regular model).
US Price: was $2045 now $1534
UK Price: was £1715 now £1287
Fabric backrest, padded seat, fixed lumbar support, dynamic backrest, 2D armrests, 16 to 20.5in seat height.
Early Black Friday office chair deals in the US
Mesh backrest and seat, adjustable lumbar support, 1D armrests, 300 lbs weight capacity.
Mesh backrest, mesh or foam seat, dynamic lumbar support, 4D armrests, 18.7 to 22in seat height.
Mesh backrest and seat, dynamic lumbar support, 3D armrests, 15.7 to 17.7in seat height.
Mesh backrest and mesh or foam seat, adjustable lumbar support, 3D armrests, 17.7 to 21in seat height.
Padded backrest and seat, adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, wide range of colorways.
Mesh backrest, foam seat, dynamic lumbar support, 3D armrests, 300 lb weight capacity.
Fabric backrest, foam seat, adjustable lumbar support, 2D armrests, 7-year warranty.
Dynamic LiveBack backrest, 4D armrests, mesh backrest and foam seat, multiple color options.
Hybrid Leatherette and NanoFoam Composite backrest and seat, adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests.
Fabric backrest and seat, lumbar support pillow, detachable memory-foam neck pillow, reclining backrest, 2D armrests, adjustable seat height.