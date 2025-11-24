Jump to:

You can save up to 50% on Black Friday office chairs from Herman Miller, Steelcase, Branch, FlexiSpot, and more

Deals
By Contributions from published

I found some unmissable Black Friday office chair deals that we've tested, reviewed, and rated

Boulies EP200, Herman Miller Embody, and Secretlab Titan Evo office chairs on a blue background next to a TechRadar badge reading &#039;Black Friday deals&#039;
(Image credit: Boulies // Herman Miller // Secretlab // Future)
Jump to:

Looking for Black Friday office chair deals? I test office furniture for a living, and I've tracked down unmissable discounts on some of the top-rated office chairs my team and I have reviewed.

My favorite deal right now is on the FlexiSpot C7 - it ranks among the best office chairs, offering incredibly good value for a comfortable ergonomic seat. Right now, it's on a Black Friday deal for $300 (was $600) at FlexiSpot.com and £270 (was £360) at FlexiSpot.co.uk.

Black Friday office chair deals - Quick links

US retailers

UK retailers

Black Friday office chair deals: Editor's picks

Flexispot C7 Office chair
Flexispot C7 Office chair: at FlexiSpot Inc.
Read moreRead less

US Price: was $600 now $300

UK Price: was £360 now £270

Mesh backrest, mesh or foam seat, dynamic lumbar support, 4D armrests, 18.7 to 22in seat height.

Boulies EP200
Boulies EP200: at boulies.com
Read moreRead less

US Price: was $300 now $210

UK Price: was £280 now £190

Mesh backrest and mesh or foam seat, adjustable lumbar support, 3D armrests, 17.7 to 21in seat height.

Sihoo Doro C300
Sihoo Doro C300: at Amazon
Read moreRead less

US Price: was $350 now $266

UK Price: was £340 now £257

Mesh backrest and seat, dynamic lumbar support, 3D armrests, 15.7 to 17.7in seat height.

Secretlab Titan Evo
Secretlab Titan Evo: at Secretlab
Read moreRead less

US Price: was $579 now $499

UK Price: was £469 now £419

Padded backrest and seat, adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, 17.7 to 21.7in seat height (regular model).

Herman Miller Embody
Herman Miller Embody: at Herman Miller
Read moreRead less

US Price: was $2045 now $1534

UK Price: was £1715 now £1287

Fabric backrest, padded seat, fixed lumbar support, dynamic backrest, 2D armrests, 16 to 20.5in seat height.

Early Black Friday office chair deals in the US

Flexispot OC3 Air
Save 30% ($60)
Flexispot OC3 Air: was $200 now $140 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Mesh backrest and seat, adjustable lumbar support, 1D armrests, 300 lbs weight capacity.

View Deal
Flexispot C7 office chair
Save 50% ($300)
Flexispot C7 office chair: was $600 now $300 at FlexiSpot Inc.
Read moreRead less

Mesh backrest, mesh or foam seat, dynamic lumbar support, 4D armrests, 18.7 to 22in seat height.

View Deal
Sihoo Doro C300
Save 24% ($84)
Sihoo Doro C300: was $350 now $266 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Mesh backrest and seat, dynamic lumbar support, 3D armrests, 15.7 to 17.7in seat height.

View Deal
Boulies EP200
Save 30% ($90)
Boulies EP200: was $300 now $210 at boulies.com
Read moreRead less

Mesh backrest and mesh or foam seat, adjustable lumbar support, 3D armrests, 17.7 to 21in seat height.

View Deal
Secretlab Titan Evo
Save 14% ($80)
Secretlab Titan Evo: was $579 now $499 at Secretlab
Read moreRead less

Padded backrest and seat, adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, wide range of colorways.

View Deal
Vari ComfortFlex Office Chair
Save 25% ($137)
Vari ComfortFlex Office Chair: was $549 now $412 at Vari
Read moreRead less

Mesh backrest, foam seat, dynamic lumbar support, 3D armrests, 300 lb weight capacity.

View Deal
Branch Verve Chair
Save 15% ($90)
Branch Verve Chair: was $599 now $509 at Branch
Read moreRead less

Fabric backrest, foam seat, adjustable lumbar support, 2D armrests, 7-year warranty.

View Deal
Steelcase Series 2 Ergonomic Office Chair
Save 22% ($156)
Steelcase Series 2 Ergonomic Office Chair: was $696 now $540 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Dynamic LiveBack backrest, 4D armrests, mesh backrest and foam seat, multiple color options.

View Deal
Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition
Save 6% ($50)
Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition: was $799 now $749 at Secretlab
Read moreRead less

Hybrid Leatherette and NanoFoam Composite backrest and seat, adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests.

View Deal
Corsair TC100 Relaxed
Save 20% ($55)
Corsair TC100 Relaxed: was $270 now $215 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Fabric backrest and seat, lumbar support pillow, detachable memory-foam neck pillow, reclining backrest, 2D armrests, adjustable seat height.

View Deal