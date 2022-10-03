Razer Enki review

The Razer Enki is a higher-end option among gaming chairs, but what you get for the money is solid construction, incredible comfort, beautiful design, and much needed lumbar support for your most intense gaming sessions. If you’re a gamer who can spend hours raiding or promising yourself just one more match, you will be more than satisfied with the investment.

Razer Enki: Two minute review

The Razer Enki gaming chair is a superb addition to any PC gamer's setup. Any gamer will tell you that when considering places to park your backside, the choice of a quality gaming chair can make all the difference during an epic raid night.

The Razer Enki features solid metal support, utilizing a five leg aluminum base and steel frame. All of this hefty, robust support is nicely complemented by the actual seat which utilizes high density foam encased in soft, synthetic leather to provide maximum comfort.

The seat pan measures a little over 21 inches at its widest point, and the backrest of the seat features 110-degree extended shoulder arches which provide plenty of support for your upper body.

The Enki’s lumbar support helps to tie all of these features together as it encourages better posture and helps to distribute your bodyweight properly, of which the Enki can support up to 300 pounds (136kg). The material used in the seat and backrest is soft and supportive and, in our experience, does not retain too much body heat.

The pneumatic cylinder operates with little noise, allowing hassle-free up or down adjustments with the height adjustment paddle on the right side of the chair, with the lever on the left side serving as the seat tilt lock paddle. All in all, pretty standard stuff. When engaged, you can tilt the entire seat backwards as well as recline the back rest at the same time. We’ve tried it, and while we can’t recommend that you do this, we never tipped over.

The padded armrests are modeled on standard office chair-styled T-armrests. However, these armrests are “4D adjustable”, meaning that the user can adjust them up/down, forward/backward, laterally left/right as well as rotate each of them using the tab and button built into the armrest. The armrests incorporate metal, plastic and foam construction and have three adjustments for comfort, so however you like to game, you'll be able to find a comfortable arrangement.

The casters are 60mm which are a little wider than normal, but operate quietly. The casters also seem to be very stable and we were able to attach them to the base easily. The coated casters have not caused any damage to any surfaces that we’ve tested them on. There has been no damage to wooden or tile flooring and the caster operation has not gotten stuck on any carpeting during testing.

The Razer Enki includes a premium foam head cushion with the gaming chair. The cushion uses memory foam as the padding and black velvet material as the outer covering. It incorporates the Razer logo on the fabric and provides a pleasant aesthetic. The Razer Enki will blend in nicely with any other Razer peripherals in your setup.

The Razer Enki held up very well during our testing, and we were able to utilize the chair’s features very comfortably. Time will tell whether or not Razer’s materials and construction will hold up over years of wear and tear, but from what we can see so far, the Razer Enki is a fantastic gaming chair that performs better than its competition at a fairly decent price.

Razer Enki: Price & availability

How much does it cost (Model Tested)?: $399 / £399 / AU$674

$399 / £399 / AU$674 When is it out? It is available now through Razer.com and major online retailers

It is available now through Razer.com and major online retailers Where can you get it? Available now in the US, UK, and Australia.

At $399.00 / £399.99 / AU$674.95, the Razer Enki is priced more or less where we'd expect one of the best gaming chairs in the midrange to be, and given the quality of the built, it looks to be a really good investment. If you’re spend a lot of time sitting in one spot for hours on end while gaming, you’ll need support and comfort, and comfort is ultimately worth the money.

Still, there are cheaper options than the Razer Enki, if you're willing to accept some trade-offs. The Corsair T3 Rush retails for $319.99 in the US. While the Corsair T3 Rush offers adjustable lumbar support (the Enki offers fixed lumbar support), the Corsair T3 features a plastic frame, so it has a maximum weight capacity of 264.5 lbs. In the $300 - $400 range, the Razer Enki is simply better built.

The Enki's older sibling, the Razer Iskur, meanwhile, comes in a good bit more expensive, especially at full retail price. Both the Razer Iskur Fabric and original leatherette versions are among the most comfortable gaming chairs around, but the Enki definitely feels slightly more on the plush side relative to the Iskurs. Also, the Iskur models feature an adjustable lumbar support, so if that is something you need – again – comfort is worth spending money on, and we'd suggest you go that route.

Value: 4 / 5

Razer Enki: Design

Great Razer aesthetic

Lumbar support is fantastic

Very solid construction

The Razer Enki Gaming Chair features a five leg aluminum base, steel frame, high density foam padding, and synthetic leather construction. Razer made sure that this chair was built to last and it shows. However, Razer put just as much thought into how it looks as they did with how it functions.

Much of this chair is made from premium material. The chair features phenomenal Razer aesthetics from the incorporation of the logo on the headrest down to the stitching on the backrest.

All stitching throughout the chair is very strong and tight. We don’t recommend roughhousing with the chair, but if you do, the chair will most likely be fine.

The synthetic leather material doesn’t retain much body heat and it is non-absorbent, so if you spill your Mountain Dew on the seat, a quick towel patting should remove any spills. Anyone interested can choose from three different colors: Black/Green, All-black, and Quartz (pink/silver).

Design: 5 / 5

Razer Enki: Accessibility

The Razer Enki offers a tremendous amount of flexibility for those who need accessibility options. The Enki has a wide seat pan and 4D adjustable armrests, which can adjust up/down, forward/backward, laterally left/right as well as rotate.

Many gaming chairs have begun to incorporate 4D armrests as a feature and it’s still somewhat new. However, the difference that the adjustable armrests make really do make a big difference for customizing comfort and support.

The Enki’s frame features all metal construction and supports up to 299 pounds of weight, and is built for comfort and support for those who need it. Anyone with accessibility needs will find that the Enki is one of the best that they can get at the $300-$400 price point.

The only issue might be the lack of adjustability for the lumbar support and head cushion. The lumbar support is built into the chair, and it should perform fine for the vast majority of people. However if you have particular back issues and need support for specific points in your back, the fixed lumbar support may be a deal-breaker.

Furthermore, if you are over 6 ft tall, you will notice that the non-adjustable head pillow sits a little low. One of our testers is over 6 foot tall, and he stated that the head pillow sat below his neck and above his shoulder blades, so the head cushion is designed for someone standing at most 5’ 11” tall (about 180 cm). You don't have the ability to make much adjustment to the head pillow’s location, unfortunately, so if it doesn’t support your head correctly, it’s cool but not particularly useful.

Accessibility: 4 / 5

Razer Enki: Performance

Fantastic comfort for many hours of use

Fixed-Lumbar support is great (for most)

Large tilt-range

The Razer Enki offers superb comfort and stability, and the lumbar arch support feels great, offering fantastic back support and is incorporated well into the backrest. There will be detractors who will take issue with the lumbar support not being adjustable, and that could definitely be a valid issue for some. If that's the case, make sure to check out the Razer Iskur instead. Still, the lumbar support on the Enki is well-placed for a majority of users.

While more expensive gaming chairs might feature Alcantara material in the seat pan and backrest, the synthetic leather used for the Enki feels great without retaining much body heat. The material is easy to clean, looks sleek and feels great, and we never felt uncomfortable during our time with the Enki.

The Enki’s backrest offers a 152 degree recline which Razer describes as “weight-adjusted”. This means that you can recline pretty far with no loss of support. A simple pull of the backrest angle adjustment lever allows you to recline and sit up with absolute ease.

The 60mm casters also perform well, as we tested them on multiple flooring surfaces. In each test, the Enki’s casters rolled smoothly and quietly. On carpet, we’ve never encountered any snags or pinching of carpet fibers.

Ultimately, the Razer Enki is a strong, gorgeous, and well crafted gaming chair. For anyone looking to treat themselves to a chair that looks great and performs dependably, the Razer Enki could be exactly what you’re looking for, especially if you're looking to round out a Razer-heavy gaming setup.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should you buy a Razer Enki?

Buy it if...

You prioritize comfort above all else

The Razer Enki is very comfortable to use, so your backside is in good hands.

You want a dependable gaming chair

The Enki is built like a tank, so it will hold up for the long haul.

You need strong lumbar support

The fixed lumbar arch support significantly reduces soreness and fatigue by forcing a proper ergonomic posture.

Don't buy if...

You need adjustable back support

The lumbar support on the Razer Enki is terrific, but it is still a fixed-support and is not adjustable.

You're more than six feet tall

The head pillow is very nice and comfortable, but only if you can actually rest your head on it.

You're looking for a more budget option

The Razer Enki is well-priced, in our estimation, but it is definitely on the more expensive side.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

If you're looking for comfort and you're a larger gamer, the Secretlab Titan Evo got a fantastic refresh for 2022. With an extra large seat and support for up to 290lb / 131.5kg, this is exactly the kind of chair that those who've been largely left out by the best gaming chairs can enjoy. Read more: Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Razur Iskur

The Razer Iskur was the iconic gaming brand's first attempt at a gaming chair when it was released, and it still delivers fantastic comfort and classic Razer-style, even if it is rather expensive. Coming in either leatherette or fabric options, as well as standard and XL sizes, this chair makes comfort a priority, right down to the adjustable lumbar support. Read more: Razer Iskur review (opens in new tab)

Razer Enki: Report Card

Value The Razer Enki is a little pricey, but you get what you pay for. 4 / 5 Design The Razer Enki looks fantastic, especially when integrated with other Razer peripherals. The materials used in the Enki’s construction are top notch. 5 / 5 Accessibility While the lumbar arch built into the Enki will work fine for most people, there are those for whom this will be a dealbreaker. The lack of an adjustable head cushion is more of an issue (especially for taller gamers) and proved to be annoying during testing, but otherwise, the chair provides excellent support and features many customizable options (such as 4D armrests). 4 / 5 Performance The Razer Enki offers many adjustable options and features 152 degrees of reclineand the material breathes well despite being synthetic. Cleanup and maintenance is easy, and the chair provides support for up to 299 pounds of bodyweight and is extremely comfortable. What’s not to love? 5 / 5 Total (Average) Though not without its faults, the Razer Enki is easily one of the best gaming chairs in the midrange category, featuing great comfort and build quality at an acceptable price. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed October 2022

