FAQs

Does Razer provide free shipping? All orders over $79 at Razer include free standard shipping across the US. Delivery times are between 5 - 7 business days and tracking information is provided when your order is dispatched. If you’re a member of the RazerStore Rewards program, the spending threshold for free delivery can be lowered to $29 or no minimum depending on your membership tier. You can also choose to pay for express or priority shipping if you’d like your order to arrive earlier.

How can I return items to Razer? Razer’s standard returns policy allows you to return items up to 14 days from the date you received your order. The product must be unused and have no visible signs of wear, it must be returned in the original packaging, and include all the bundled accessories or promotional items that may have been included with your purchase. Some specific products, apparel and gaming chairs have a few different rules, so check the full returns and refunds page at Razer for further information.

Do Razer products come with a warranty? All products ordered directly from Razer come with a limited warranty. The length of time varies depending on the item: one year for laptops, two years for most peripherals and three years for gaming chairs. The warranty only covers defects or manufacturing faults within that time period, not including battery life.

What is RazerCare and do I need it? RazerCare is the manufacturer’s extra warranty plan that allows you to pay to extend your initial coverage and also add the option of accidental damage cover. Two tiers are offered: Essential and Elite. The former can be purchased when you buy your product or up to 11 months later and simply extends the standard limited warranty to three years for laptops, eGPUs and peripherals. The latter must be added within the first 15 days of your original purchase to add accidental damage cover, such as drops, spills, falls and collisions.

When does Razer have sales? Razer hosts a number of sales throughout the year including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Memorial day, and Christmas. The best way to stay in the know on when these sales are happening is to sign up for the Razer newsletter.

Does Razer offer a military discount? Razer has their own discount program for active military personnel, veterans, first responders and medical providers. The program gives eligible individuals a 15% discount to be across all Razer gear and customs, and 5% off Razer Blade laptops. To receive your discount verify your occupation at the checkout.

Hints and tips

Register for RazerStore Rewards: Before buying anything at Razer it’s worth signing up for RazorStore Rewards. This is a loyalty program that gives you Razer Silver with every purchase - essentially reward points that you can exchange for Razer gear and other exclusive perks. When you join you get a coupon for $10 off and a bonus of 1,000 Razer Silver on your first purchase. There are different tiers, too, which you can reach by spending more at Razer. These higher tiers give you more reward points for future purchases and lower the spending requirement for free shipping to $29 and, eventually, no minimum order value.

Sign up for the Razer newsletter: A quick and easy way to get $10 off your purchase is to sign up for the Razer newsletter. Simply supply your email and you’ll be sent a $10 voucher to use on your order - as long as you spend at least $99. There’s no obligation to remain signed up once your voucher has arrived, but you will get information on upcoming events, sales and promotions at the Razer store.

Get savings on the education program: Razer is yet another online store that offers a discount for students. You can get up to 15% off your order through the Razer Education Purchase Program. Either your institution needs to be set up as a Razer partner, or you can use the Unidays service to log in and access discounted goods. Reduced prices are then applied automatically at the checkout.