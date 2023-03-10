FAQs

Does Newegg offer free shipping? Yes, Newegg offers free shipping on all first-party items over $25 - a vast selection of its inventory. Most third-party vendor products also apply for free shipping, so you'll likely be covered regardless of what you're looking for.

What is the Newegg PC builder? On top of heavily discounted components for building your own PC, Newegg also offers a handy configurator called the Newegg PC builder. This tool is going to enable you to get every component you need for your build, make sure they're compatible, and get a sum total of your costs with every component together. It's particularly useful if you want to swap in and out particular components to try and get the best value machine possible.

What's Newegg's return policy? Newegg has a 30-day hassle-free return policy with no restock fees for products sold directly via its webstore. This refers to products that have the label "Sold and Shipped by Newegg" - which are directly from the retailer. Third-party vendor items (which will state "Sold and Shipped by X" on the product page), may have a different return policy. To check third-party return eligibility specifically, check the retailer's profile page on Newegg.

How do I contact Newegg customer service? Newegg has a customer service section over at its site where you can directly contact staff members if you have an issue with your order. First up, there's a form to initiate a live chat with a staff member, which Newegg states is the likely the quickest way to get an answer. If you'd prefer, you can also phone the retailer on 1 (800) 390-1119 to talk to a representative. At the bottom of the customer service page, you'll also find a handy index with a number of help topics with text-based answers to common issues.

Does Newegg price match? Absolutely, if you find a product at a better price at a recognized retailer you can price match it at Newegg. Additionally, if you find out after purchasing an item that a recognized retailer was selling it for less than you paid, you have up to 14 calendar days from your purchase to price match it.

What Does lowest price in 30 days mean? Newegg’s Lowest Price in 30 Days means that the current price of a product is lower than, or equal to, the lowest featured offer price for this item sold on Newegg in the past 30 days.

Hints and tips

Use the EggPoints feature: It's not well publicized on the site but Newegg has its own reward scheme for those who sign up for a Newegg member account. It's called 'Eggpoints', and, strange name aside, can be a pretty good way to save if you're a repeat customer at the retailer. Right now, you'll earn 1 point for every $1 spent via Newegg - with every 100 points equating to a $1 discount. Points are redeemed at checkout and you can see answers to frequent questions over at the Eggpoints knowledge base page.

Wait until a retail event: It's usually a good idea to wait until a retail event to do your shopping if you can. The obvious suggestion here is Black Friday in November - which is the most well-known shopping event and generally the best option to pick up cheap tech. There are, however, other times of the year when you might be able to find discounted tech at the retailer - Presidents' Day, Labor Day, or around Amazon Prime Day. While Newegg may not hold a specific sale to cover these shopping events, you can usually find decent deals on most tech online.

Use the Newegg Mobile app: Want access to exclusive deals, savings, and stock alerts? Newegg offers a Mobile app that's directly available via its website. Simply use the QR code or put your number in to this page to get a download link sent directly to your device. Alongside exclusive deals, you can also compare multiple products at once, check reviews, and use the PC Builder feature so there's a lot of content in-app.

Sign up for the Newegg newsletter: Speaking of exclusive discounts - another way to get them mailed directly to your inbox is to sign up for the Newegg newsletter. You'll never miss a sale again with these frequent notifications, which also include handy Newegg coupon codes. Want to check out the content you'll receive before you sign up? Check out this page right here to see a preview.