Western Digital Discount Codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Western Digital offer free shipping? Yes, all orders over £50 are sent with free shipping. Any orders below £50 will incur delivery fees, which will be listed at the checkout. It's worth noting that Western Digital members can get free delivery on all orders.

What is the Western Digital return policy? All products purchased online (except software and some other listed exceptions) can be sent back to Western Digital free of charge within 30 days of your purchase in exchange for a refund. Items will need to be in like-new condition and the original packaging. You can arrange a return through the Returns & Cancellations page. Just provide your email address and order number to receive your pre-paid returns label.

How can I contact Western Digital? If you need to get in touch with the Western Digital team, you can call them on +44 808 189 6445, or use the live chat feature by clicking the chat icon in the bottom right corner. The team is around Monday to Friday between 9am - 6pm.

Hints and Tips

Look out for sales: Western Digital offers up to 50% off selected products during its sales. Keep an eye out for discounts around events like Christmas, New Years and Black Friday, as well as the change of the seasons.

Buy Recertified: Recertified is Western Digital's refurbished range, comprising of second-hand or returned items that have been restored to like-new condition . All Recertified products are covered by a 1-year warranty, and prices can be as much as 40% lower than buying new.

Get an education discount: If you're a student or a teacher, you can get 15% off your your next order by verifying with a valid Youth Discount account through the Western Digital discounts section.

Get senior savings: Over 55? You can save 15% on your orders too. Just verify by signing in to your Senior Discount account through the Western Digital discounts section.

Join the newsletter: Sign up to Western Digital's newsletter and you'll be sent a one-off code for 10% off your next order. You'll also receive updates on new products and promotions directly to your chosen email inbox.

Become a Western Digital member: Western Digital members get a whole host of benefits once they've signed up, including free shipping on all eligible orders, early access to sales, and exclusive members discounts. The scheme is free to join through the brand's site.

How to use Western Digital Discount Codes 1) Choose one of the available Western Digital discount codes above and click "Get Code" to reveal it. 2) Copy the code to your clipboard, then head to the Western Digital website, which will have opened in your old tab. 3) Add the items you want to buy to your basket as you go, then click on the basket when you're ready to order. 4) Proceed to the checkout and look for a field marked "Promo Code". 5) Paste your code here and click "Apply" to change your order total.

How we source voucher codes

At TechRadar, we have a number of tools at our disposal to help us find the latest voucher codes. Our Vouchers team uses connections with big name brands, our affiliate networks, and the world wide web to source the latest & best codes for our pages. Each page is updated multiple times a week with sales info, exclusive codes negotiated by our Commercial team, and a number of ways to save on your next online order.

How we test voucher codes

Every code listed on TechRadar is tested before it’s added to our pages by our Vouchers team. We include a range of offers including student discounts, sale prices, free shipping, & more across a number of categories of products & services. Each code is checked to ensure it is accepted at the checkout, and you won’t find any one-time use or user-specific codes.

The expiry date and any terms & conditions of each code are also displayed on the page, next to or below the ‘Get Code’ button, for added clarity. Click the text that reads ‘Terms & Conditions’ to expand the corresponding area, where you can read more about any requirements your order will need to meet in order for your chosen coupon to be accepted.

What to do if a voucher code doesn’t work

We take the utmost care to verify every code before it’s uploaded, and include as much relevant information as we can find to make using our codes as straightforward as possible. However, sometimes codes expire or are amended before we’re able to refresh our pages, and codes may not work as intended.

Should you experience any issues, it’s always best to start by checking the terms & conditions on the page. Click “View terms and conditions” and the code area will expand. You’ll see all applicable criteria listed in this area. For example, you may not meet a required minimum spend (i.e. spend £20 or more); you may not have enough times in your basket (e.g. you have only selected 2 products when trying to redeem a 3 for 2 multibuy offer), or your chosen offer may only apply to a certain type of product (i.e. 10% off laptops).

If issues persist once you’ve checked that you’ve met any necessary requirements, you can get in touch with our support team by emailing coupons.techradar@futurenet.com. Please provide as much detail about your issue as possible - including which code you used and where you found it - and we’ll be in touch to provide support as soon as we can.

How we make money

All the money TechRadar makes through its voucher pages is earned through a commission-based model. We have deals in place with every retailer that has a voucher page on our site, and every time someone makes a purchase using one of our codes, we earn a percentage of the total basket value back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can offer all of our codes & discounts completely free of charge. You’ll never be asked to pay a fee to redeem an offer on our site - all you’ll pay is the discounted price of the products or services you’ve chosen to buy.

If you want to find out more about TechRadar’s voucher pages, you can visit our dedicated page on How We Source Voucher Codes and How to Use Them for more information.