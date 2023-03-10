FAQs

Does Bose offer discounts? There are several ways to find Bose discounts, depending on what product you're shopping for. The easiest way to save is by signing up for Bose emails on the company's website. You'll need to enter your email address and create an account, and a Bose coupon code will be emailed for $20 off your purchase of $199 or more. Bose also offers student, teacher, and military discounts and a referral offer that gives you and a friend $20 off.



You'll also find Bose headphone deals on the offer page at Bose.com which include discounts on earbuds, headphones, speakers, and soundbars. Third-party retailers also offer discounts throughout the year on Bose products, especially on older model devices. Shopping holidays like Black Friday and Prime Day are also a great way to save on Bose products, with lowest-ever offers on some of their best-selling products.

How can I get $20 off Bose products? You get a $20 discount on purchases of $199 and more by signing up for Bose emails. You can sign up on Bose's website by entering your email address and creating an account with your name, email, and password. Once you've confirmed your account, you'll be emailed a Bose coupon code that's valid for $20 off your first purchase of $199 or more.



You can also earn a $20 Bose coupon code by referring your friends and family. After you create a Bose account, you'll be presented with a custom URL that you can share with family and friends, which gets them $20 off their first purchase of $200 or more and $20 for you.

Does Bose offer free shipping? To entice customers to shop from Bose.com, Bose offers free two-day shipping on all in-stock orders of $50 or more. Bose also offers free return shipping as well.

Does Bose price match? To ensure you're getting the lowest price possible, Bose has a price match promise that if you purchase a new product from Bose.com and find a lower price for that same product from an authorized Bose dear, like Best Buy, you can request a price match and you'll be refunded within 14 days of your purchase. You must contact Bose and submit an image or link of the lower price, which will then be reviewed and verified.

Hints and tips

Sign up for Bose emails: You can sign up for emails on Bose.com by entering your email address and then creating an account with your name and password. After verifying your account, you'll be emailed a Bose coupon code for $20 off your purchase of $199 and more.

Look out for seasonal deals: Seasonal sales like Black Friday and Prime Day typically offer the biggest discounts on Bose headphones and speakers from the company's own website.

Take advantage of special discounts: Bose offers special pricing for first responders, students, educators, and military members. You'll be able to purchase popular products of $199 or more at lower prices when you verify with ID.me at checkout.

Refer friends and family: Once you create a Bose account, you'll be presented with a custom URL that you can share with family and friends. That URL will get them $20 off their first purchase of $200 or more, and bose will send you $20 off for each friend who makes a qualified purchase.

Shop for refurbished products: You can save money by shopping for Bose refurbished products at Bose.com. Each refurbished product comes with a one-year warranty and has been through internal and external cleaning, and is replaced with new parts where needed.