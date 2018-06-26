The best cheap Bose headphone deals in June 2018

For more than 50 years, Bose has been making high-quality home audio equipment. Initially establishing their reputation with their speakers, they have since become known for great sounding headphones. Such quality sound, though, has often come at a high price, so to help you score a pair of Bose headphones at the best price possible, we've scoured the internet to find the best Bose headphone deals available. Whether you prefer in-ear or over-ear, wired or wireless, you'll find some great headphone deals below.

Don't see a deal you like, be sure to check back on Amazon Prime Day!

1. Bose QuietComfort 25

Headphones fit for a king and an excellent value for all

Weight: 6.9 ounces | Battery Life: 32.8 hours

Full sound

Stunning noise-cancellation

Doesn't require battery for use

Color customization costs an extra $100

If you can swing the price, you'll be treated to a deluxe set of headphones that delivers an unparalleled audio experience that's well worth the price of admission. They are a unique piece of technology in that they not only deliver a mind-blowing first impression, but offer it during each and every use, again and again. If you're serious about sound and want to hear your favorite movies, music and games in a new immersive way, or if you just want one of the best sets of noise-cancelling headphones you can get, the QC25 is for you.

2. Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Smart noise-cancelling headphones for voice assistant diehards

Weight: 8.32 ounces | Battery Life: 20 hours | Bluetooth: 4.1

Class-leading noise cancellation

Incredibly comfortable

No instant mute

Plain design

The Bose QC35 II shows why the company is so popular amongst travelers, with class-leading noise cancellation and balanced sound. They may not be the most detailed or exciting-sounding headphones, but they will sound great to most listeners. And the inclusion of Google Assistant is a nice addition.

3. Bose QuietComfort 20

Bose's latest in-ear headphones rock

Weight: 1.55 ounces | Battery Life: 16 hours

Extremely comfortable

Amazing sound quality

Aware mode will keep you alive

Battery module is huge

The Bose QuietComfort 20i headphones are easily some of the best sounding in-ear noise canceling headphones we've ever put through their paces. They boast amazing noise canceling technology and incredible sound, while being extremely comfortable. Additionally, we really liked "aware mode" and laud Bose for making versions compatible with every major mobile OS.

4. Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

Big sound and simple setup

Weight: 0.63 ounces | Battery life: 6 hours | Bluetooth: 4.2

Comfortable and secure

Optional heart rate monitor

Battery life could be better

Heart rate monitor version is pricey

If you need your power song to give even more umph, then the Bose SoundSport might give you exactly that extra push you’re looking for. With the unmistakable sound signature of the US audio heavyweight, these lightweight earbuds feature a comfortable and secure fit thanks to the StayHear+ tips.

For runners with NFC-enabled smartphones and music players, the SoundSport buds can be paired in the blink of an eye. For an extra $50 you can pick up the Pulse edition which features a built-in heart rate monitor. Depending on your training method, this could be a worthwhile investment as we've found their heart rate monitor to generally be fairly precise.

5. Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds built for quiet environments

Weight: 2.8 ounces | Battery Life: 5 hours

Balanced sound

Built for abuse

Fit loosely and stick out

Poor ambient noise isolation

The Bose SoundSport Free are an excellent sounding pair of wireless headphones with an ultra-reliable connection. They can easily withstand the abuses of working out, however, their poor fit and open design may turn casual listeners away.

6. Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones

Cut the outside off with quality sound

Weight: 0.63 ounces | Battery Life: n/a

No outside interference

Control your music without your phone

Lack the finesse of other Bose designs

With different versions optimized for Samsung and Android operating systems or iOS devices, you can talk hands-free and control various music functions without having to reach for your phone with these in-ear headphones. Promising to deliver a deep, rich sound, they allow you to immerse yourself in your music by cutting off any interfering background noise. Built for durability, don’t expect the same plushness as some of the over-ear Bose headphones offer.