The best cheap Bose headphone deals in June 2018

For more than 50 years, Bose has been making high-quality home audio equipment. Initially establishing their reputation with their speakers, they have since become known for great sounding headphones. Such quality sound, though, has often come at a high price, so to help you score a pair of Bose headphones at the best price possible, we've scoured the internet to find the best Bose headphone deals available. Whether you prefer in-ear or over-ear, wired or wireless, you'll find some great headphone deals below.
Don't see a deal you like, be sure to check back on Amazon Prime Day!
1. Bose QuietComfort 25
Headphones fit for a king and an excellent value for all
Weight: 6.9 ounces | Battery Life: 32.8 hours
If you can swing the price, you'll be treated to a deluxe set of headphones that delivers an unparalleled audio experience that's well worth the price of admission. They are a unique piece of technology in that they not only deliver a mind-blowing first impression, but offer it during each and every use, again and again. If you're serious about sound and want to hear your favorite movies, music and games in a new immersive way, or if you just want one of the best sets of noise-cancelling headphones you can get, the QC25 is for you.
2. Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Smart noise-cancelling headphones for voice assistant diehards
Weight: 8.32 ounces | Battery Life: 20 hours | Bluetooth: 4.1
The Bose QC35 II shows why the company is so popular amongst travelers, with class-leading noise cancellation and balanced sound. They may not be the most detailed or exciting-sounding headphones, but they will sound great to most listeners. And the inclusion of Google Assistant is a nice addition.
3. Bose QuietComfort 20
Bose's latest in-ear headphones rock
Weight: 1.55 ounces | Battery Life: 16 hours
The Bose QuietComfort 20i headphones are easily some of the best sounding in-ear noise canceling headphones we've ever put through their paces. They boast amazing noise canceling technology and incredible sound, while being extremely comfortable. Additionally, we really liked "aware mode" and laud Bose for making versions compatible with every major mobile OS.
4. Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
Big sound and simple setup
Weight: 0.63 ounces | Battery life: 6 hours | Bluetooth: 4.2
If you need your power song to give even more umph, then the Bose SoundSport might give you exactly that extra push you’re looking for. With the unmistakable sound signature of the US audio heavyweight, these lightweight earbuds feature a comfortable and secure fit thanks to the StayHear+ tips.
For runners with NFC-enabled smartphones and music players, the SoundSport buds can be paired in the blink of an eye. For an extra $50 you can pick up the Pulse edition which features a built-in heart rate monitor. Depending on your training method, this could be a worthwhile investment as we've found their heart rate monitor to generally be fairly precise.
5. Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earbuds
Wireless earbuds built for quiet environments
Weight: 2.8 ounces | Battery Life: 5 hours
The Bose SoundSport Free are an excellent sounding pair of wireless headphones with an ultra-reliable connection. They can easily withstand the abuses of working out, however, their poor fit and open design may turn casual listeners away.
6. Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones
Cut the outside off with quality sound
Weight: 0.63 ounces | Battery Life: n/a
With different versions optimized for Samsung and Android operating systems or iOS devices, you can talk hands-free and control various music functions without having to reach for your phone with these in-ear headphones. Promising to deliver a deep, rich sound, they allow you to immerse yourself in your music by cutting off any interfering background noise. Built for durability, don’t expect the same plushness as some of the over-ear Bose headphones offer.