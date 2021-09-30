Black Friday headphones deals 2021: what we expect

This year's official Black Friday headphones deals are now less than two months away. If you're eagerly anticipating the biggest discounts of the year then you've come to the right place.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26, and we have plenty of predictions about which headphones will have the biggest discounts - and where to find the best offers- based on our previous experience.

Once the holiday season sales start, we'll be rounding up the very best Black Friday headphone deals on this page - and you'll find the best Black Friday Airpods deals and Bose Black Friday deals elsewhere on the site.

In the meantime, read on for our top tips on where to look for Black Friday headphones deals, and when to start your 2021 search (it's sooner than you think). And if you can't wait until November fear not: we've also found today's best headphone deals too.

Black Friday headphones deals: FAQ

When will the best Black Friday headphones deals start in 2021? Black Friday officially falls on November 26 this year, but you can expect to see Black Friday headphone deals dropping from as early as October. Traditionally the biggest discounts are released on Black Friday itself, but in recent years headphone deals have started earlier and earlier. This trend is very different to how it used to be, when prices would drop sharply on the day itself and then quickly rise again. However, retailers had a huge incentive to run their Black Friday sales even longer than usual last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. With most brick-and-mortar stores closed, more people than ever were forced to shop online: data from Adobe Analytics shows more than a 50% increase in 2020 compared to 2019. This made shipping delays caused by pandemic restrictions even worse, so the extended deals came in to help make sure retailers could get their products to shoppers in time for the holiday season. Although restrictions are being lifted in many parts of the world, we're expecting to see a longer holiday sales period again this year, and we predict some headphone deals will stick around until December. However, if you do see an offer you like it's worth grabbing it while you can in case stock runs out. We'll be rounding up the very best Black Friday headphones deals here. We'll tell you which offers are worth it - and which to avoid - so bookmark this page and keep checking back from mid October.

What headphones are best for you?

There are a lot of headphones out there, but which ones will be best for you? Well to help you decipher which Black Friday deals are worth going for we're here to highlight some great audio devices for all sorts of different uses.

If you're after pure performance, you can't beat the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, (that sit at the top of our best headphones of 2021 list). By every possible metric, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a wonderful pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones. They deliver exactly what they promise and then some thanks to their exceptional noise cancellation and cutting-edge codec support.

Alternatively, if you prefer in-ear headphones, then look out for Black Friday deals for the 1More Triple Drivers. These were already a bargain at their RRP of $100 / £100 (around AU$168) but during discount season expect to see them sell for much less. If you want awesome audio on a budget, here's what you want.

Finally, if you're after some headphones to help you power through your next workout, why not try these Adidas RPT-01 wireless on-ear sport headphones. We think they're the best workout headphones of 2021 thanks to their breathable design and far longer battery life than any true wireless earbuds. The headband and ear cushions can be removed and washed after particularly sweaty sessions; and while the sound quality isn't the finest we've ever heard, the RPT-01s are suitably loud and bassy, which is something you'll want to push you through those final reps.

Today's best headphones deals

Black Friday is one of the best times of year to save money on headphones - but it isn't the only time. If you can't wait until November, there are plenty of deals around now, too. Here, you'll find our top picks from our best headphones guide, along with today's lowest prices for each.

Last year's best Black Friday headphones deals

One of the best ways to get a feel for the kind of deals to except this year is to look back at last year's best Black Friday headphones deals. You can't buy them now, but they give a good indication of which sort of models receive good discounts, and which retailers have the best deals.

Plus, if you're tempted by any non-Black Friday sales happening now, you can compare the price here to see whether it might be worth waiting until November - or whether you've found a bargain worth grabbing now.

