It's been a few days since the last Google Pixel Buds 2a leak, so we're due another big one – and well-known leaker Evan Blass is happy to oblige. Posting on X, Blass has published a leaked spec sheet that fills in some of the blanks from previous leaks.

The spec sheet also does something useful: it shows how the more affordable buds compare to the current Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

Google Pixel Buds 2a: key features and pricing

Like the Buds Pro 2, the Google Pixel Buds 2a should have active noise cancellation, but they don't appear to have the Pros' Silent Seal, which adapts the ANC further based on the shape of your ears.

There are three other key differences here: the Buds 2a get spatial audio, but they aren't getting head tracking; the Buds 2a don't have wireless charging; and they don't have conversation detection. The only other spec on the sheet is battery life, which is a promised 7 hours – and 20 with the charging case. By comparison the Buds Pro 2 get 8 hours and 30 hours respectively.

This isn't the only Google Pixel Buds 2a leak. According to the German tech site WinFuture, which has also posted new renders of the earbuds, there's going to be a price hike in Europe: where the Pixel Buds A were €99, the Buds 2a will reportedly be €149. That's a huge price increase and if it's reflected in other markets would mean $149 / £149 / AU$195).

On a related note: if you're already a Google Pixel Buds Pro user and don't want to buy new buds any time soon, there's a little bit of good news for you: Google is rolling out a nifty visual upgrade to Android's headphone and earbud status notifications to make it easier to check battery levels. Thanks to Android Police for that one.

Of course, the Pixel Buds 2a leaks above are unofficial and should be treated as such – speculation and possible feature sets, rather than stone cold reported fact. But when we know more about the unreleased Pixel Buds 2a, so shall you.

