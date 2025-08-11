Flash sale! You can get an additional $50 off your AT&T fiber internet with this limited-time-only deal

If you've been thinking about upgrading your internet, then now's a great time to consider AT&T's fibre plans. The carrier is giving away $50 reward cards right now as a limited-time-only flash sale.

To claim your gift, all you need to do is use the code SUMMER50 at checkout when picking up a new line on any of the carrier's fibre plans. Note, this particular deal is only eligible for online purchases.

If you're looking to buy one of AT&T's higher-end plans, you'll also get an additional $150 gift card on top of the previously mentioned $50. To stack up your savings, you'll need to use the code and check out with a 1Gbps fiber plan or above.

While I'm here, it's also worth mentioning that AT&T mobile customers will also get a 20% monthly discount on their plan cost. That's on top of all the various gift cards already mentioned in this article, so there's plenty of added incentive to bundle your internet and phone plans together if you're an existing AT&T customer.

Today's best AT&T fiber internet deal

AT&T fiber internet: get up to $200 gift card with new line at AT&T

While AT&T's fiber internet can be pricey, and availability is still limited in some areas, you get a super-speedy connection that's perfect for gaming, streaming, and multiple users. Plans start at around $55 per month for the 300Mbps connection, which is still plenty for most users.