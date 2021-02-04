The best Verizon deals in February 2021: free iPhones, discounts on plans, and more

This week's edition of our best Verizon deals roundup includes fantastic choices for both iPhone and Android users - thanks to the latest launches from Samsung. As with most weeks, the name of the game here is big trade-in options, although you'll also find some fantastic 'buy-one get-one' free options on most top devices.

Just below you'll find our recommendations for this week's Verizon deals split out into sections for both iPhone and Android devices. All budgets are being catered for, and we've even found some great accessories to check out too.

There are a lot of Verizon deals available this week, almost too many. Luckily our roundup's here to not only tell which are the prime offers right now, but to give you plenty of sound buying advice too, no matter which type of phone or plan you're looking for.

At the top of this article, you'll find a quick-fire list of links, just in case you're eager to jump right to the action quickly. If you're not in a rush, however, further down the page you'll find a more detailed analysis from us on each of this week's highlight deals.

The release of the latest iPhone 12 deals, iPhone 12 Mini deals, and even iPhone 12 Pro Max have especially given Apple fanatics a lot to play with this week, although if you prefer Android don't fret - we've already mentioned there are a ton of new Galaxy S21 devices to peruse.

And, no matter what you're looking for, we've tirelessly searched through the Verizon deals site to bring you our favorite picks of what's on offer this week. Everything's been sorted into neat sections, which you can jump to using the navigation bar quick links.

So, whether you're looking for a deal on an iPhone 12 or simply wondering if you can get a discount on your plan, simply scroll down or skip to the relevant section you're interested in. Alternatively, you can head straight to the main Verizon deals page by clicking through the link just above.

The best Verizon deals available today

iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 12: save up to $750 trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon deals this week include the choice of two promotions specifically on the new iPhone 12 series. First you can opt to go for a big trade-in discount of up to $750 - which of course will depend on what phone your handing over. If you'd prefer, however, you can also go for a 'buy-one get-one' free promo that can score you an additional device free of charge when you purchase the first with a new unlimited plan.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: save up to $750 trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

Alternatively, you could go for that same big trade-in option on the new iPhone 12 Mini this week at Verizon, which, unlike its bigger siblings could potentially cover the cost of the entire device (without switching). Again, you can also opt to go for that 'buy-one get-one free' promotion instead with the Mini, if you'd prefer...

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: save up to $750 trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

The iPhone 12 Pro is also up for grabs with a potential saving of $750 with a trade-in and new unlimited plan or a buy-one get-one free this week. This one's a great choice if you want an absolutely outstanding camera system to snap those perfect pics this year.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: save up to $750 trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

And finally, you can also get that big trade-in promo on the lavish Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max - currently the most premium (and advanced) iOS phone. Trade-in your old device and pick up a new iPhone 12 Pro Max at Verizon to score a possible discount of up to $750 over 24 months, or opt for a free device when you purchase the first with a new plan.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11: $24.99 $10/mo with a new unlimited data plan

New this week at Verizon is a great deal on the now older (but still great) iPhone 11. Currently, if you purchase your device online and with a new unlimited plan, Verizon will cut your monthly bill down to just $10 over 24 months - a total price of $249, which would have been unthinkable on this device last year.View Deal

Apple iPhone SE: $10/mo free with a new unlimited data plan

Verizon's awesome iPhone SE deals are firmly back this week - fantastic news for those looking to bag a free phone in the new year. Pick up your new iPhone SE with an unlimited plan and you'll effectively cut your bill down to zero (via rebates) over 24 months. Again, no trade-ins are required here so it's a great choice for new customers.View Deal

See all the iPhone deals at Verizon

Android deals

Samsung Galaxy S21: save up to $750 with a trade-in and new unlimited plan

New to our Verizon deals roundup, the new Galaxy S21 range is the latest in a long run of fantastic Android devices from Samsung. Right now you can choose between a maximum saving of $750 with an eligible trade-in, or, opt for Verizon's buy-one get-one free promotion - which will get you an additional device for free when you purchase the first one upfront with a new unlimited plan.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: save up to $750 with a trade-in and new unlimited plan

Those same excellent Verizon deals on the standard model are also available on the middle-range Galaxy S21 Plus today. Trade-in and save, or alternatively, buy this fantastic new device with a new unlimited plan and score yourself an additional one free of charge.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: save up to $750 with a trade-in and new unlimited plan

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the current phone to beat in regards to power, design, and an amazing camera system. Verizon deals this week also include this device with the same choice of either a $750 trade-in bonus, or a buy-one get-one free with new unlimited plan promotion.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: save up to $750 with trade-in at Verizon

Verizon's deals this week also include the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - another amazing flagship device from last year that still holds up for fans of phablets in particular. Hand over that old device and pick up the Note 20 Ultra with a new unlimited plan and you'll be looking at a maximum saving of $750.

View Deal

Google Pixel 5: save up to $750 trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

The new Google Pixel 5, like the other big flagship devices this week is getting those same Verizon deals on trade-ins and BOGO. Trade-in that old device to get a discount of up to $750 off over 24 months, or, go for an additional device for free when you purchase the first with a new unlimited data plan.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4a: $10/mo free with a new unlimited data line at Verizon

Right now you can pick up the Google Pixel 4a, the newest mid-range phone from Google, for absolutely free with a new unlimited plan. This one's a great option if you're wanting that new phone from a well-known brand but don't want to fork out the substantial costs that many of the leading flagships carry.View Deal

Google Pixel 4a 5G: $24.99/mo $5/mo with new unlimited data plan at Verizon

The 5G version of the Pixel 4a is perfect if you're looking for fast speedy connections on a budget. What's more, Verizon's deals this week can put this device in your hands for just $5 a month with a new unlimited plan with options to trade-in as well potentially letting you score it for free too.View Deal

Motorola Edge Plus: save up to $750 trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

Motorola is back in the flagship big leagues with their latest Edge Plus handset, now available exclusively through Verizon, and with some handy offers to boot. Right now big red is offering a trade-in promotion that closely mirrors other flagship devices, which can potentially save you upwards of $750 off over 24 months.

View Deal

See all the Android devices available at Verizon

Free phones

Samsung Galaxy A01: free with a new line

The Galaxy A01 may be a more budget phone from Samsung, but it still features all those excellent design hallmarks you'd expect from the phone giant. With a decent 5.7-inch display, generous battery life and 13 MP camera, you're getting a basic but effective device here, which also features fully expandable storage via MicroSD.View Deal

Nokia 2 V Tella: free with a new line

The Nokia 2 V Tella is another top budget contender, and a pretty new phone having been released back in October 2020. With a dual back camera, 5.45-inch display, Biometric scanner, and 3,000mAH battery, it's not a bad choice for those who don't want to break the bank on their phone bill.

View Deal

Motorola Moto G Power: free with a new line

A mainstay on best budget phone recommendations across the web, this year's latest Moto G device packs in a lot of fantastic tech for not a lot of money. With 64GB of expandable storage, 4GB of RAM, a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, this is definitely the best free android phone you can get at Verizon currently.

View Deal

See all the free phone deals at Verizon

Upgrade & plan deals

Upgrade: up to $440 off select phones

You'll have to log into your account to see which specific phones are available for you, but right now Verizon is offering up to $440 off on trade-ins. Note however, this upgrade deal is only available for unlimited plans currently - not limited or prepaid.

View Deal

Switch: get up to $800 when you trade-in your old device

Verizon will credit up to $800 to your account when you switch over from a rival carrier right now. You need to be switching from a postpaid option, as stated in the fine print, and will need to trade in a phone that's in good working condition. Once you do that however, you'll get a hefty reimbursement when you activate your new device.

View Deal

Switch: get $450 when you bring your own device

Bring your own phone over to Verizon and they'll give you a redeemable $450 e-gift card plus a free Verizon stream TV. You'll have to redeem this offer yourself via their Digital Rebate Centre within 30-days of your switch, but if you do happen to bring your own device over, you'll also have the option to skip your credit check.

View Deal

Plan deal: students save up to $25 a month with unlimited plans

If you're an actively enrolled student right now you can save $25 off your monthly plan when you pick up two unlimited plans and $10 if you pick up a single unlimited plan. You'll have to provide the relevant identification but you're potentially going to get four years of savings if you meet the requirements.

View Deal

See all plans and upgrade deals at Verizon

Tablet deals

Apple iPad Air (2020): Save $100 online, plus $100 with trade-in

The brand new iPad Air is an awesome tablet indeed and looks to bring a fresh new look to the venerable Air range. Verizon's latest deal will give you a $100 discount if you're picking one up with a new line. That's in addition to a $100 discount for eligible trade-ins, and, if that wasn't all, pick one up with a new iPhone and Verizon will give you another $100 off.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2 (2020): Save $100 online, plus $100 with trade-in

The newest standard iPad is an absolutely fantastic choice for a more budget-orientated Apple tablet and this month you can potentially pick it up at Verizon for as little as $15 a month. That's with a new plan, but, you can also save an additional $100 with a trade-in and another additional $150 when you buy an iPad in conjunction with a new iPhone.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2020): Save $100 online, plus $100 with trade-in

And, those same Verizon deals that apply to the standard iPad and IPad Air also apply to their more premium sibling, the iPad Pro. A new LiDAR scanner, powerful processor and a host of new software features are the hallmark of these fantastic premium tablets, made even better by this tasty offers this week.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G: Save $100 online

Alternatively, ditch iOS and pick yourself up one of the very finest Android tablets around with Verizon's latest deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. This 5G tablet can be picked up for $100 less right now at Verizon although there's no trade-ins to be had this week. If you're grabbing one with a Samsung phone, we'd hold off for now.

View Deal

See all tablet deals at Verizon

Accessory deals

Apple Watch Series 6: get $100 off with trade-in, plus $150 off with iPhone purchase

Verizon's introductory offers on the brand new Apple Watches are over now but there are still goodies to be had. Right now you can score yourself $100 off with a trade-in, plus an additional $150 if you're buying in conjunction with a new iPhone device.

View Deal

Apple Watch SE: get $100 off with trade-in, plus $200 off with iPhone purchase

And, those same awesome Verizon deals on the Apple Watch 6 also apply to it's more budget sibling - the Apple Watch SE. Trade-in to get $100 off your device, plus an additional $150 off if you're buying it with an iPhone too.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: get $100 off with trade-in, plus $150 off with Samsung phone purchase

It's not just the new Samsung phones that can be bought over at the official Verizon store - you can also score yourself a few deals on the new Galaxy Watches. Right now, get $100 off with a trade-in, plus an additional $150 off with a relevant Samsung phone purchase. View Deal

See all the accessory deals at Verizon

