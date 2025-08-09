Verizon just brought back its best iPhone deal this year – get an iPhone 16 Pro Max for free without a trade-in
Several high-end iPhones are available for free with new unlimited lines
If you're thinking about upgrading your phone or making a switch, then this week is a fantastic time to consider Verizon's latest deals. The carrier has just brought back some of its strongest iPhone deals ever this week.
First up is the iPhone 16 Pro Max: a high-end flagship device that still demands $1,199 upfront. Despite this, Verizon is currently offering the device for free alongside a new line on its Ultimate unlimited plan. While that's the priciest plan available at the carrier, this is one hell of a saving. And, unlike similar discounts, no trade-in is currently needed to be eligible.
If you're not ready to sign up for the priciest plan at the carrier, then Verizon's deals also include a superb promo on the iPhone 16 Pro. Like the Max, no trade-ins are needed to get this device for free with a new line. Unlike the Max, however, the iPhone 16 Pro is available for free on both the cheaper Plus and Welcome unlimited plans. That makes it a much more obtainable device if you're on a budget.
Finally, if none of the above interests you, then you can instead bundle in a free NFL Sunday ticket worth $480 with all eligible 5G phone purchases right now. Overall, the savings are bigger with the device deals, but this is a fantastic promo that's eligible for both new and existing customers at the carrier (and with internet plans, too).
Today's best iPhone deals at Verizon
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited data line at Verizon
Verizon's headline deal on the iPhone 16 series is this excellent promotion on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This device, which is still valued at $1,200, is currently available for free without a trade-in with a new line on an Ultimate plan. While the Ultimate plan is the highest-end plan, and subsequently the priciest, this is one of the rare occasions you've been able to get this premium device for free without the usual trade-in criteria.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited data line at Verizon
Another incredible Verizon iPhone deal this week. You can also get the iPhone 16 Pro for free on a new unlimited line without a trade-in. Unlike the above deal on the Max, this promo is eligible on all of the carrier's MyPlan unlimited plans, meaning you can pair up the iPhone 16 Pro with one of the cheaper plans rather than the super-high Ultimate plan.
Free NFL Sunday YouTube ticket: with phones and internet plans at Verizon
New and existing Verizon customers alike can get a free NFL Sunday streaming ticket worth up to $480 at the carrier. This flexible promotion is eligible with a wide range of internet and phone plans and includes completely unlimited streaming for the upcoming 2025 season. Note, however, that it doesn't stack with some of the carrier's discounts that are also available on the latest phones.
