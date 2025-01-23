These are the Galaxy S25 deals I'd recommend to anyone today - get a free phone, smartwatch, and tablet

Regardless of what handset in the range you're looking for, this week's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals are going to be crucial if you want to get a device on a budget.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up this week's opening Samsung Galaxy S25 deals into one handy list. I've made sure to include both the US and the UK here - and my list will only grow as I dig up more deals for you.

As expected, it's trade-in rebates that dominate the first Galaxy S25 deals on the market. In the US, you're looking at rebates of up to $1,000 off, while those in the UK can get a respectable £500 off one of these devices – as well as a free storage upgrade at several retailers.

So far, my favorite S25 deal is the official Samsung Store's own rebate of up to $900 off; a handy little promotion that not only applies to unlocked devices, but also features $300 of store credit on the house - an amazing bonus you can use to get some cheap accessories.

Read on for more details, or, head on over to our freshly published hands-on Samsung Galaxy S25 review, Galaxy S25 Plus review, and Galaxy S25 Ultra review pages for a deep-dive into these excellent new phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: $900 instant trade-in credit and up to $300 credit at Samsung

Looking for an unlocked device? This right here is your best option by far. The official Samsung Store is offering an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $900 and $300 of store credit on the house for both carrier and unlocked devices today. The trade-in here is superb and the $300 credit is also a significant bonus that can be used to pick up any number of cheap accessories at the Samsung Store. Overall, a superb opening deal and one that's even better than I anticipated.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

Verizon has come out swinging for its initial batch of Galaxy S25 deals with several promotions that are a throwback to those we saw over Black Friday. The crux of it is this: you can currently get a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 with the Plus or Ultra or up to $800 off the standard Galaxy S25 alongside a free Galaxy Watch 7 and a Samsung tablet. Note that you'll need a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan to be eligible here and those free accessories also require a cellular line each, so even if the devices are free themselves you'll still have to pay $15/mo extra if you claim both of them!

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus cheap watch and tablet at AT&T

AT&T's opening Galaxy S25 deals offer a compelling combination of a decent trade-in rebate and the option to bundle in a Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung tablet for just $0.99 per month each. As always, the trade-in rebate is the bulk of the deal here since its maximum saving of up to $1,000 is enough to cover the entire cost of every device in the range. Note, that you need a 36-month unlimited plan to be eligible for the saving, although I expect the trade-in eligibility criteria to be pretty generous.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: free gift card worth up to $200 at Amazon

Amazon's deal for the new Galaxy S25 series includes a free gift card worth up to $200. The card amount here is going to depend on which device you go for - naturally, the pricier devices have a better gift card attached. Overall, I'm not bowled over by this particular promotion but it could be a decent option if you're not set on trading in for a discount and aren't interested in the $300 store credit that Samsung is offering (see above).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: get a device and unlimited plan for $65/mo at Boost Mobile

If you're looking for something a little different from the usual trade-in / expensive plan deal, then consider Boost Mobile's Infinite Access plan. The carrier offers the Galaxy S25 Plus alongside an unlimited plan for just $65/mo - a deal that doesn't require that usual trade-in to be eligible. While the plan here isn't as feature-laden as some of the higher-end options at Verizon and the like, this is a very cheap option - and Boost Mobile will also throw in a free upgrade when the time comes, too.

Other Galaxy S25 deals to check out today:

Samsung Galaxy S25 deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: exclusive £10 gift card, plus free storage upgrade at Mobiles.co.uk

The retailer Mobiles.co.uk has given TechRadar readers a handy £10 gift card on top of it's excellent Galaxy S25 deals this week. Not only can you get a free storage at this retailer thanks to the initial preorder promos, but you'll also find excellent tariffs for as little as £30 per month. If you're looking to pair up your device with a cheap plan from a major network, then this is a fantastic choice right now.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: double storage, plus up to £660 off with a trade-in at Samsung

It's hard to overlook Samsung UK's excellent opening range of Galaxy S25 deals. Not only is the trade-in rebate of up to £660 generally better than what you usually get at this retailer, but it's also throwing in a free storage upgrade as a preorder bonus. Right now, this is the strongest option for an unlocked device if you have a relatively decent handset ready to trade in.

More Galaxy S25 deals in the UK:

Samsung Galaxy S25 deals: FAQ

What's new?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Greatly expanded AI integration and features

50MP ultra-wide camera on the Ultra

ProScaler tech on the Ultra and Plus

AI features and the new Snapdragon chipset are the headline features for the Galaxy S25 series, with every device in the range featuring these two major selling points. With such a powerful chipset under the hood and plenty of AI features planned down the line, the Galaxy S25 series is by far the smartest and most advanced set of flagship phones from the brand yet.

While several AI features are yet to be rolled out at this early stage, Samsung has put a focus on agentic AI with the Galaxy S25. In layman's terms, that's basically advanced AI that can predict and assist based on your personal usage. Think things like a beefed-up personalized assistant that's capable of scheduling, reminding, and interacting with other smart devices all on its own.

In terms of hardware, aside from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, most of the physical aspects of the Galaxy S25 series are similar to previous iterations. The Plus has received a higher resolution display, while the Ultra has a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Overall, though, these devices are relatively similar to the previous generations when it comes to hardware.