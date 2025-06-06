Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 for as little as $299.99 with a free double storage upgrade when you trade in your old phone

We’re midway through the current phone cycle, so now is a great time to secure a bargain on one of the latest handsets. Being a whole few months behind the latest releases hardly makes a difference to your life, but it does to your bank balance. For example, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 at Samsung for as little as $299.99 right now when you trade in your current device.

The saving comes from the phone you trade in towards it. So, trade in something like the Samsung S24 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max and you get the full discount, with a sliding scale depending on how old the phone is that you send off. Even better, the deal gives you double the storage for free, so you get a 256GB version for the price of the 128GB model. A pretty excellent phone deal all around.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a popular option for anyone seeking the latest Samsung phone without needing the larger screen of the Ultra range. It has an attractive 6.2-inch display, which will suit most needs, and the handset is plenty powerful for all purposes.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $859.99 now from $299.99 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a great all-rounder with an appealing 6.2-inch screen, 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lenses. It uses AI well to implement personalized briefings for your day, as well as smart tricks for improving your photos and audio. It’s a powerful device which genuinely enriches your day-to-day phone use, all while looking pretty stylish too.

Our Samsung Galaxy S25 review goes into depth about how it’s a “predictable” choice but it’s one of the “fastest small phones” around. It provides “incredible performance and speed” as well as “long battery life”, even if it is “essentially the same phone as last year”.

This particular model isn’t in our look at the best Android phones or the best phones overall, but don’t be discouraged – it’s a competitive market. It features in our look at the best Samsung phones thanks to being “very durable” and “powerful enough” to do anything you could want.

As high praise indeed, “the Galaxy S25 is better than its predecessors in almost every way, and it also beats the iPhone 16 in performance, battery life, and more,” so you know you’re in good hands here. It may play it a little safe, but it’s a very reliable option.

There are other Samsung phone deals around if you prefer a different model. There are plenty of cell phone deals going on, right down to some excellent iPhone deals if you’re considering a different path.