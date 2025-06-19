Ridiculous Galaxy S25 Edge deal at Best Buy drops price by $250 - and you can get a trade rebate, too

I've been keeping my eye on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ever since this stunning device was released just a few weeks ago. Today, I've found what's easily one of the best deals yet.

Right now, Best Buy is offering the upgraded 512GB variant for just $969 (was $1,219) when you activate it on a carrier alongside a trade-in rebate of up to $650.

The carrier activation discount in particular here is absolutely fantastic if you've been thinking about making the upgrade. While several carriers are currently offering the device for free via a trade-in, this is the first big upfront discount I've seen at a retailer. Overall, it's a great deal - and one that lets you bag the 512GB for even cheaper than the 256GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deal at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB): was $1,219 now $969.99, plus up to $650 off with a trade-in

Best Buy has just upped its Galaxy S25 Edge deals significantly with another price cut on this stunning new device. Not only can you get a massive $250 price cut on the 512GB variant right now, but the retailer is also offering an additional saving of up to $650 via a trade-in rebate. Note, however, that the price cut here is only eligible with a carrier activation.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Is the Galaxy S25 Edge worth buying?

You can check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review if you want to read more about the device. In short, we it's one of the best looking phone of the year so far, but you do pay a premium for its super slimmed-down form-factor.

A few compromises have been made to fit everything into the device's incredibly svelte 5.8 mm-thick chassis like the lack of a telephoto lens and a slightly smaller battery, but it's otherwise just as powerful and just as advanced as the other devices in the S25 range. Subsequently, it's a great choice for any Android user who wants good cameras, plenty of power, and various AI features wrapped up in a premium design.