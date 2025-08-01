T-Mobile will pay you up to $800 to switch - and give you $1,000 off the iPhone 16 Pro if you trade in

T-Mobile's latest iPhone 16 deals are offering a huge trade-in rebate on the iPhone 16 Pro, with up to $1,000 off this premium device. Not only that, but the carrier will also give new customers up to $800 off to pay off their old plan.

Combined, you're potentially getting up to $1,800 in value here - enough to entice prospective customers into making the switch if they're sick of their old carrier.

To be eligible, your old phone will need to technically be unlocked, so bear that in mind before you jump in. You'll also need a new line on the higher-end Experience Beyond plan to be eligible for the iPhone 16 Pro trade-in. The carrier will, however, take a trade-in in 'any condition', so there should be a fair amount of leeway in terms of device eligibility.

While pricey, the Experience Beyond plan also includes some serious perks, too. Not only do you get completely unlimited data at the quickest speeds possible at T-Mobile, but you'll also get Netflix, Apple TV+, and Hulu thrown in for free, alongside additional discounts for tablets and tablet lines.

Today's best iPhone 16 Pro deal at T-Mobile

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a trade-in and new unlimited plan at T-Mobile

T-Mobile has an excellent iPhone 16 Pro deal this week, offering the device for free with a trade-in and new line on an Experience Beyond plan. In addition to the device saving, T-Mobile is also offering up to $800 off via reimbursement to help new customers switch over from a rival carrier - a very generous switching offer.

Note, if you're not looking to trade in, then it's well worth checking out T-Mobile's current deal on the iPhone 16. The standard device is currently available for free when you switch over to T-Mobile without the need for a trade-in, which could be a good option if you're otherwise ineligible for the iPhone 16 Pro deal above.