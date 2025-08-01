T-Mobile will pay you up to $800 to switch - and give you $1,000 off the iPhone 16 Pro if you trade in
A compelling combination of deals for new customers
T-Mobile's latest iPhone 16 deals are offering a huge trade-in rebate on the iPhone 16 Pro, with up to $1,000 off this premium device. Not only that, but the carrier will also give new customers up to $800 off to pay off their old plan.
Combined, you're potentially getting up to $1,800 in value here - enough to entice prospective customers into making the switch if they're sick of their old carrier.
To be eligible, your old phone will need to technically be unlocked, so bear that in mind before you jump in. You'll also need a new line on the higher-end Experience Beyond plan to be eligible for the iPhone 16 Pro trade-in. The carrier will, however, take a trade-in in 'any condition', so there should be a fair amount of leeway in terms of device eligibility.
While pricey, the Experience Beyond plan also includes some serious perks, too. Not only do you get completely unlimited data at the quickest speeds possible at T-Mobile, but you'll also get Netflix, Apple TV+, and Hulu thrown in for free, alongside additional discounts for tablets and tablet lines.
Today's best iPhone 16 Pro deal at T-Mobile
Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a trade-in and new unlimited plan at T-Mobile
T-Mobile has an excellent iPhone 16 Pro deal this week, offering the device for free with a trade-in and new line on an Experience Beyond plan. In addition to the device saving, T-Mobile is also offering up to $800 off via reimbursement to help new customers switch over from a rival carrier - a very generous switching offer.
Note, if you're not looking to trade in, then it's well worth checking out T-Mobile's current deal on the iPhone 16. The standard device is currently available for free when you switch over to T-Mobile without the need for a trade-in, which could be a good option if you're otherwise ineligible for the iPhone 16 Pro deal above.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.