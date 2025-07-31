Best Buy has a mega end-of-month sale – here are 31 deals worth adding to your cart on MacBooks, TVs, and cheap laptops

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4):

was $999

now $799 at Best Buy

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop, and it's now down to a record-low price. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks, especially after this $150 discount.