Best Buy has a mega end-of-month sale – here are 31 deals worth adding to your cart on MacBooks, TVs, and cheap laptops
Record-low prices from Apple, Samsung, LG, and Dell from $29.99
It's the last day of July, which means summer is coming to a close and a new school year is upon us. To end the summer months on a high note, Best Buy is having a mega end-of-month sale with clearance prices on its best-selling tech gadgets.
• Shop Best Buy's full sale
You can find record-low prices on MacBooks, OLED TVs, security cameras, headphones, laptops, and back-to-school essentials, with prices starting at just $29.99. To help you find the best of the best, I've gone through Best Buy's sale and hand-picked the 31 best deals worth buying. I've found highly-rated products from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, and Dell that have all received impressive price cuts.
Some highlights from today's sale include Apple's powerful 13-inch MacBook Air M4 on sale for an incredible price of $799.99, the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $199.99, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook on sale for $279.
Shop more of Best Buy's top tech deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and you might not see price cuts like this until the next holiday event - Labor Day sales.
Best Buy end-of-month sale - quick links
- Apple: deals from $74.99
- Appliances: up to 50% off major appliances
- Back-to-school: laptops, tablets & earbuds from $20
- Gaming: consoles & games from $19.99
- Headphones: Sony, JBL & Beats from $9.99
- Kitchen: coffee makers + air fryers from $49.99
- Laptops: up to $500 off
- Outdoor: up to $200 off grills, heating & fire pits
- Security cameras: $200 off Arlo, SimpliSafe & Ring
- Smartwatch: up to $140 off Samsung, Garmin & Apple
- Tablets: iPads & Fire tablets from $129
- TVs: up to $800 off QLED and 4K TVs
- Vacuums: Shark from $99.99
Best Buy smart home deals
This is the lowest price we've seen for this feature-packed wireless video doorbell, which was a great value even at full price. In our Ring Video Doorbell 3 review, we found it incredibly easy to install and were impressed by the quality of its video footage. Connectivity proved great too, and it only needs charging once a month.
For just $29.99, the Arlo Essential indoor security camera can monitor your home in 2K Video. The wired security camera will send alerts to your phone when motion is detected and features night vision and noise-cancelling two-way audio.
Save energy (and money) with the Google Nest thermostat, which is on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy's end-of-month sale. The smart thermostat will automatically adjust its temperature to save energy, and you can control it from anywhere with the Google Home app. It also helps you track your energy use, which is extremely handy.
If you need outdoor security, Best Buy has the feature-packed SimpliSafe Series 2 camera on sale for $169.99. The outdoor security camera features Active Guard Outdoor Protection, which uses advanced AI technology to identify potential threats to your home and alert SimpliSafe agents. The Series 2 camera also sends alerts to your phone when motion is detected and features two-way audio, as well as a loud 90 dB siren.
Best Buy laptop deals
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's end-of-month sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I've seen a similar spec for under $300 in the past, I still recommend it now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 520
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
If you're looking for a dependable laptop at a budget-friendly price, consider this Chromebook from Lenovo. It has a stylish, thin, and light design, and while the specs aren't particularly impressive, the ChromeOS operating system is designed to run smoothly on low-powered laptops like this. On sale for only $279, this Chromebook is a better value than ever, making it an ideal laptop for students.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
There's a big saving on this mid-range Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at Best Buy. It has some older components, but with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you have enough power and storage space for everyday use, multitasking, and demanding jobs. It's a top buy right now if you have a reasonable budget and need a strong all-purpose laptop for schoolwork.
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7
Ram: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
This Dell Inspiron 15 Touch laptop is getting a $270 price cut, now down to just $529.99. The impressive combination of an AMD Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD is perfect for an everyday Windows machine, plus you're getting a 15.6-inch Touch display.
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: Intel Core 7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
With an Intel Core 7 processor and 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, you get excellent all-around performance and incredibly long battery life, this is a great option for students. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $599.99, thanks to a whopping $300 discount.
The highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE are its great-looking 10.9-inch display, IP68 water and dust resistance, and an included S Pen stylus for when you need to be more precise with your actions. Perfect for students, the Galaxy Tab S10 also packs an impressive 20 hours of battery life.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is perfect for college, thanks to its Transcript Assist with Galaxy AI, which can transcribe lectures and conversations and summarize them instantly. It’s slim and lightweight, which is perfect for students to carry from class to class.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a 13.1-inch tablet that comes with Samsung's dynamic S Pen stylus. It's a powerful, full-featured tablet ready for multimedia, productivity, gaming, or anything you throw its way. Today's end-of-month sale is on the 256GB version, which is on sale for $699.99.
Best Buy Apple device deals
If you're looking for a tablet with laptop-like power, Best Buy has the M4 iPad Pro on sale for $949. The iPad Pro delivers incredible performance and speed, thanks to Apple's latest M4 Chip, an exceptional battery life, and an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR display.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
Newer M3 and M4 models are now available, but this is an unbelievable price for the MacBook Air 13-inch with an M2 chip. Sure, that's an older version, but this is still an incredibly powerful laptop for those needing a premium powerhouse for school and productivity, coding, or creative work. You also get double the amount of RAM at 16GB, although the 256GB of storage feels a little paltry in 2025. Still, we rated it highly in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop, and it's now down to a record-low price. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks, especially after this $150 discount.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.
Best Buy TV deals
Best Buy's cheapest end-of-month TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV for only $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
If you're looking for a TV for a small space, Roku's highly rated 32-inch HD smart TV is on sale for just $139.99. For that money, you get Full HD resolution, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $549.99. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV is on sale for $999.99, plus a free mount is included. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.
Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $379.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.
The all-new LG C5 OLED TV was released in March of this year, and Best Buy has dropped the 55-inch model to $1,399.99 - a new record-low price. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.
A $400 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. The Roku Pro Series TV delivers an incredible 4K picture, thanks to its QLED display and mini-LED technology, which shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.
If you're looking for a premium TV deal, Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you're shopping for a big-screen budget TV this school season, this Insignia 70-inch display is an outstanding deal at only $379.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, allowing you to use your voice to control your TV.
Best Buy headphone deals
The Beats Solo 4 supports lossless audio, which you can listen to via USB-C or a 3.5mm audio cable, as well as Spatial Audio that utilizes head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging. Today's deal from Best Buy shaves $70 off the retail price.
The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now, but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones on the market.. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $199.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.
Best Buy has a $100 discount on the Beats Studio Pro headphones. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use, and the sound is good (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid deal.
Apple's pricey and powerful AirPods Max are $100 off at Best Buy's weekend sale. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc.
