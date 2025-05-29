Amazon has a massive summer tech sale: here are 19 deals I'd buy from $17.99

Summer has officially arrived, and if you're browsing for clearance prices on tech gadgets, you've come to the right place. Amazon has a massive sale right now with record-low prices on best-selling TVs, Apple devices, headphones, and smart home gadgets, with prices starting at just $17.99.



• Shop more deals at Amazon



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's sale and hand-picked the 19 best tech deals. You'll find top-rated products, many of which TechRadar has reviewed from brands like LG, Apple, Sony, and Amazon's own brand of smart home devices.



A few of my favorite deals, which include leftover prices from Memorial Day, are TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,296.99, Apple's latest iPad 11 on sale for $299, and the popular Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for $54.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best tech deals below, and keep in mind that most of today's offers are on older model devices. That means we don't know how much longer Amazon will keep these gadgets in stock, so you should grab them at this discounted price before they're gone.

Amazon's 19 best summer tech deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price, bringing the price down to a record low when you apply the code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. For just $24.99 (with code 4KADD at checkout), it's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon Another item I own and love is the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell, and I can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Roku Ultra 2024: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Roku Ultra 2024 is the manufacturer's fastest, most powerful streaming device on the market. It boasts speedy processing power, a user-friendly remote control, and support for coveted streaming features like Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. This is just off its lowest price by a few bucks, and even though it's nearly twice the price of Roku's second-most-expensive streamer, it's a worthy upgrade for the quality it offers.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $119 at Amazon. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Beats Pill: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The Beats Pill is a sleek and compact device that still packs plenty of punch. It provides powerful sound that can be easily controlled via Bluetooth and your chosen device. Up to 24 hours of battery life means you won’t have to maintain it too often, while its waterproof design means there’s no fear of an awkward incident. Today's deal is a record-low price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal applies to the Silver Aluminium Case with Denim Sport Band model.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon This is another incredible Apple deal from Amazon – Apple's latest entry-level tablet is on sale for its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon Thanks to Amazon's leftover Memorial Day sale, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV is still on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a whopping $1,400 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.