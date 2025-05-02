Amazon just launched a massive weekend sale – here are the 23 best deals I'd buy from $19.99

Another weekend is here and there's another strong batch of deals on Amazon if you're looking to shop for some tech bargains. While it's not labelled as a specific sales event, there are several record-low prices up for grabs, as well as repeats from the retailer's spring sale from earlier in the year. Check out my top 23 picks below.

• See all of today's deals at Amazon

Surprisingly, some of the strongest offers are on Apple tech. For example, you can pick up the latest AirPods 4 for $99 (was $129.99), the completely brand new iPad A16 for $299 (was $349) and the highly-rated MacBook Air M4 for $849 (was $999).

All of the above are the lowest prices I've seen yet, which is a bit of a surprise at this time of year. Usually, these kinds of deals would be saved for a bigger event, such as the upcoming Memorial Day sales at the end of the month. I wouldn't wait until then if any are on your wish list, as it's unlikely these prices will be beaten for some time.

Away from Apple, there are some excellent offers on Amazon's range of smart home devices, big savings on Bose headphones and large price cuts on Google Pixel phones.

I've highlighted these and many more of the deals I recommend from Amazon's weekend sale below.

This weekend's 23 best deals at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon The latest Apple AirPods 4 are down to the lowest price yet in this Amazon sale. As well as great audio, one of the standout features of the AirPods 4 is Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. What does that actually do? Well, it means you'll feel like sound is all around you. Additionally, a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case will keep you listening for longer. You can also upgrade to the version with noise cancellation for $148.99.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169 at Amazon This is one of the best discounts I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. It's not a huge discount, sure, but we rarely see price cuts on Apple tech this early, so it's worth taking advantage if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $499 at Amazon There's a decent $100 discount on the newest iPad Air with the M3 chip on Amazon. This was a somewhat surprising update given the M2 version only just launched last year, but this is cheaper than the older model and more powerful so you may as well get the newer one. As well as that more powerful chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025): was $799 now $699 at Amazon If you prefer a larger display, you can also save $100 on the newest 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip on Amazon. Apart from the bigger screen, it's identical to the 11-inch version. So, you get the same powerful M3 chip, a sharp Liquid Retina display, 12MP front and back cameras, 128GB of storage at a minimum, and Apple Intelligence compatibility for all the fancy new AI features.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the brand-new version of Apple's popular laptop. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks great, while 16GB of memory keeps all your programs running smoothly. A price of $999 is impressive enough considering that's $100 cheaper than the standard price of the previous model, but it's even better to bag it for $849 following this record-breaking discount at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch and it's back down to a record-low price once more in this Amazon sale. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity level and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $265.17 now $199.99 at Amazon An impressive 25% saving brings this mid-range Samsung tablet down to its cheapest price ever. It's an ideal slate if you don't want to pay for one of the more premium options from Samsung or Apple but still want a relatively powerful tablet for browsing, streaming, doodling, and light gaming. This 64GB WiFi version sports a compact 10.4-inch display, a 13-hour battery life and an S-Pen included for free.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's weekend sale includes the latest Echo Pop for $27.99. That's the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now, but it has been down to under $20 in the past. Still, for that money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $37.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is now over $10 off this weekend. This is quite a way off the lowest-ever price of $22.99, so it's not standing out as a terrific offer to me. Still, if you want to buy today, it's a solid all-around smart speaker that offers decent audio quality, a temperature sensor and all the handy features of Alexa. That means you can ask it to play music, answer questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, as well as control other connected and compatible smart devices around the home.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is almost half price for this weekend's sale – though it was $2 cheaper over Black Friday in November. Still, it's a decent price for the basic streaming stick and a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a Prime member. We haven't given a verdict on this new version, but it's nearly identical to the original, which we found was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review. This includes access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. This has been closer to $20 on Black Friday, but outside of that major sale, this is a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. It's worth buying now as we likely won't see a better offer until at least July.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon This is just $7 more than the lowest price I've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest sale has this 40-inch Amazon 2-Series HD Fire TV on sale for just $179.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control. It's a very basic and cheap TV, but if that's all you need for the kitchen or a second bedroom then it's up to the job.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $479.99 now $309.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TV features 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free controls with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels using your voice instead of using the remote. Today's deal ahead of the Super Bowl brings the 50-inch model to $309.99 - the lowest price this year and cheaper than the offer over Black Friday.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £469.99 now £379.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

Beats Studio Pro: was $199.95 now $169.99 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro are the manufacturer's best overall headphones for most people. These are all-rounders with decent audio performance, including spatial audio and head tracking to adjust noise based on your positioning and environment. Lossless audio via USB-C and EQ profiles boost the overall sound quality, too. The active noise cancellation works especially well indoors. You also get a reasonable battery life that lasts up to 24 hours with ANC turned on and 40 hours with it turned off.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Amazon Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features and you can now get their excellent affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute, your runs or walks far more enjoyable.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon If you want affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package.

$100 freebie Google Pixel 9a: was $599 now $499 at Amazon The Pixel 9a boasts a bold design, impressive power, and the introduction of new AI features. It's not going to compete with flagship phones, but it will be more than enough for most users who don't require a premium smartphone. Buy it now and Amazon will give you a $100 gift card for free.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $1,067.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S25 Ultra takes everything that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has to offer and amplifies it with AI. Through Galaxy AI, Google Gemini, and Bixby, this phone embeds AI deeply into the experience of every user. To be able to get all this and more for under $1100 is an impressive feat in and of itself. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this version of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon At a record-low price, the latest Samsung smartwatch is more affordable than ever. This is a solid, all-around wearable for health and fitness tracking, sleep tracking, exercise tracking, and all of the usual smartwatch features that tie in to your Android smartphone. It also helps that it sports a sleek and stylish design, boasts speedy performance, and has a reasonable all-day battery life.