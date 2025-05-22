Recommended reading

Massive Memorial Day Apple sale at Amazon - iPads, AirPods, and AirTags from $74.98

Shop record-low prices on Apple's latest and greatest devices

Apple deals at Amazon
Amazon's Memorial Day sale launched earlier this week, and while you could find tons of deals on home appliances, TVs, and summer items, the retailer also had some impressive discounts on Apple devices.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's Memorial Day sale and curated a list of today's best Apple deals. These include record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, smartwatches, and MacBooks, starting at just $74.99.

A few stand-out offers include the best-selling Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for $299, the lowest price we've ever seen. You can also grab the best-ever offers on iPads, including the latest iPad 11 on sale for $299 and the small but powerful iPad mini on sale for $399.

If you want to grab some earbuds, the all-new AirPods 4 are on sale for $119, and last but not least, you can save $100 on Apple's MacBook Air M4 models.

Remember that today's Apple deals are a part of Amazon's official Memorial Day sale, which means you won't find better prices on Monday, May 26. If you want to shop for other bargains, I've listed today's best Memorial Day sales around the web further down the page.

Today's best Memorial Day Apple sales

The 8 best Memorial Day Apple deals at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $74.98 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and a four-pack is on sale for $74.98. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

You can also buy a single Apple AirTag for $24.95

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon

If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $119 at Amazon. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

View Deal
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $189 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $189. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

Perhaps the best Apple deal from Amazon's Memorial Day sale is the Apple Watch Series 10, which is back down to a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

View Deal
Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)
Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip provides an incredible level of power alongside an 8.3-inch display that looks simply stunning. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings it back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

View Deal
Apple iPad 10.9 (2025)
Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon

This is another incredible Memorial Day deal from Amazon – Apple's latest entry-level tablet on sale for its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $899 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,099 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB

Speaking of which, if you need more storage, here's a $100 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Again, Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

View Deal

