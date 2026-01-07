Black Friday and PlayStation's December sale might be firmly in the rear view mirror, but there's still some excellent deals on bundles to be had at Sony's own storefront: PlayStation Direct.

Getting to it, you can still save a chunky $100 on both disc and digital edition PS5 Cobalt Star Fortnite bundles - which is really robust value for money for a brand new console this new year.

The PS5 Slim Cobalt Star Bundle is just $449 at PS Direct, representing a massive $100 discount compared to its retail price. If you're looking to keep things disc-less, then the PS5 Slim Digital Edition Cobalt Star Bundle will be for you, and that's down to just $399.99 at PS Direct, which is once again a $100 saving.

These prices represent incredible value for money, as the $100 discount puts them way cheaper than the standalone consoles at PS Direct right now. As a result, we can't recommend these PS5 bundles more.

Sadly, there are no similar deals running in the UK right now, but the Digital Edition bundle is going for just £331.50 at Argos (was £389.99), which is great value.

Today's best PS5 bundle deals

What do these Fortnite-shaped bundles actually get you? Well, it's essentially the stock disc or digital console package - the PS5 itself, a DualSense controller, and all the cables and instruction manuals included - but a host of Fortnite digital items and goodies too. Again, these are thrown in for free, and they are both $100 less than the standalone console, too.

In terms of the specifics of those Fortnite items, you're getting an outfit, back bling, a pickaxe, a weapon wrap, a drum instrument, a boost, wheels, and a new trail, but also 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the in-game store.

The hardware is fantastic too, and the PS5 Slim really is the best gaming console you can buy right now. We love the overall performance, the game library, the brilliant haptics of the DualSense Wireless Controller, the super-quick loading times the internal SSD offers, and the wonderful graphics and frame rates it offers.

If you're not in the US, or want a bird's eye view of the price of PS5 consoles for comparison's sake, then our price-finding tech below has you covered.