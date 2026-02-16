Presidents' Day is finally here, and while folks in the US are enjoying a hard-earned holiday, we're seeing gaming deals crop up left, right, and center. The PlayStation 5 is no exception, with both Walmart and Best Buy coming through with some unmissable bundle deals.

The bundle in question is the Fortnite Flowering Chaos pack which, along with a brand-new PS5 console and DualSense Wireless Controller, comes with numerous items redeemable in the popular battle royale game. That includes a range of cosmetic items, as well as 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the in-game store.

At Walmart, you can pick up the console with the disc drive included for 100 bucks less than retail price. But if you want to save even more cash, and are not too fussed about physical media (or you want the option to buy a disc drive separately later), the Digital Edition console is also $100 off right now.

It's not the first time we've seen this particular PS5 bundle go on sale; it was a popular discount earlier this year during a big PlayStation Direct sale.

Now, though, it's available at a couple of big box retailers for Presidents' Day. If you missed those savings back then, you at least have today to shop around for them again.

Even if you're not big into Fortnite, I think the deal that includes the disc drive is worth checking out. This usually costs $79.99 separately, so being able to save 100 bucks and get the disc drive packed in makes for a pretty wonderful saving overall.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.