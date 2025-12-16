Flash sale — get $35 off a refurbished PS5 at Back Market for a limited time

Still no PS5 before Christmas? For a limited time, you can get $35 off a refurbished PlayStation 5 Slim at BackMarket and save a little compared to paying full price for a new model.

The term "refurbished" generally refers to items that were used and spruced up for resale. If you don't need a completely new PS5, this cuts down the price even further without too many drawbacks. In fact, free returns are offered until January 31, even if you just change your mind.

Just add the PS5 to your cart and the discount will be auto-applied at checkout. Just be aware that there are limited promo codes available, so the offer will end once they have all been used, or on December 18, whichever happens first.

Today's best refurbished PlayStation 5 deal

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: was $549.99 now $414 at Back Market (US) The PlayStation 5 is still arguably the most powerful console on the market with its speedy processing power and notable library of exclusives. This deal at BackMarket offers $35 off a refurbished PS5 Slim, dropping it a good amount lower than a brand-new console. Condition is listed as excellent, but if you're not satisfied with your purchase, you can return it before January 31 or take advantage of the one-year warranty.

Even now, the PS5 is praised for its power. In our PlayStation 5 review, our reviewer called it still the "best console available now." Its strengths include the support for 4K/120fps gameplay, the "beautiful, fast UI," and "lightning-fast SSD." As a plus, the included DualSense controller and its haptics make gameplay feel more grounded in the moment.

The PS5's library of exclusives is another major talking point. Many PS5 exclusives like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Stellar Blade have eventually migrated to PC, but there are still enough of them that it would be worth getting one to stay on top of trends.

Curious about what you're missing? Read about the best PS5 games available and what the most anticipated PS5 games are for 2026 and beyond. You might also want to research a PS Plus subscription if you want access to multiplayer in certain games.