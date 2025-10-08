PS5 Pro deals and discounts have been hard to come by on both sides of the Atlantic for a little while, but I am delighted to report that things have changed this Amazon Prime Day!
Shop Amazon UK's full Prime Day sale
UK shoppers can enjoy a chunky discount on the premium PlayStation 5 console by heading over to EE and bagging it for the low price of £645 - that's a full 55 quid off the retail price, and a discount of about 8.5%.
EE usually sells the enhanced console for £695, so in reality it's a solid discount of £50. Not absolutely huge, I know, but in the context of the PS5 Pro not seeing huge discounts generally, this isn't to be sniffed at.
Things aren't as good in the US, sadly, and there are no discounts currently running on the premium console in the region. Which makes me sad. Currently, the best price is the flat, new $749 price tag at Amazon this Prime Day. But I've listed out all of your best options below to cover you.
Shop Amazon US's full Prime Day sale
Today's best PS5 Pro deals
The PS5 Pro is enjoying a welcome price cut at EE right now that no other UK retailers are getting near. It might be the best price we see for the remainder of the year, so it is well worth considering if you want to make the jump up.
Price check: Amazon - £674.99 | PS Direct - £699.99 | Very - £680 | Currys - £689 | The Game Collection - £679.95 | Argos - £699.99 | John Lewis - £680 | ShopTo - £699.85
Sadly no October sale on the PS5 Pro in the US, but these are all your best prices on the premium console right now on that side of the Atlantic to consider.
Price check: PS Direct - $749 | Walmart - $749 | Best Buy - $749.99 | Target - $749.99 | GameStop - $749.99
If you're not in the UK or US, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS5 Pro below wherever you are in the world.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
