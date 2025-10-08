PS5 Pro deals and discounts have been hard to come by on both sides of the Atlantic for a little while, but I am delighted to report that things have changed this Amazon Prime Day!

UK shoppers can enjoy a chunky discount on the premium PlayStation 5 console by heading over to EE and bagging it for the low price of £645 - that's a full 55 quid off the retail price, and a discount of about 8.5%.

EE usually sells the enhanced console for £695, so in reality it's a solid discount of £50. Not absolutely huge, I know, but in the context of the PS5 Pro not seeing huge discounts generally, this isn't to be sniffed at.

Things aren't as good in the US, sadly, and there are no discounts currently running on the premium console in the region. Which makes me sad. Currently, the best price is the flat, new $749 price tag at Amazon this Prime Day. But I've listed out all of your best options below to cover you.

Today's best PS5 Pro deals

If you're not in the UK or US, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS5 Pro below wherever you are in the world.