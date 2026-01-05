- 8BitDo has announced the FlipPad mobile controller
- It's designed with retro gaming on your phone in mind
- It'll be compatible with iPhone and Android devices, and is launching this year
Controller manufacturer 8BitDo has just announced a brand new gamepad tailor-made for your smartphone.
Known as the 8BitDo FlipPad, it was revealed by the brand on its official X / Twitter account via a short teaser video.
Compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones, the FlipPad is slotted into your phone's USB-C port. You can then move its swivel to magnetically attach the controller to the bottom of your device's display.
8BitDo says the FlipPad is launching in "Summer 2026" - so likely somewhere between the months of June and September - and will be on show for the first time at CES 2026, which is taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 6 - 9.
The FlipPad appears to be a pretty simple controller, featuring a d-pad, four primary face buttons, start and select buttons, as well as six ancillary buttons, which will likely be for screenshots, quick menu access, or remappable secondary inputs.
The lack of thumbsticks of any kind positions the FlipPad as a retro-centric controller. As such, you'll likely want emulation apps like Delta to get the most out of it.
There's no word on pricing just yet, but some of the brand's best gamepads, like the 8BitDo Ultimate 2, trend to an affordable mid-range rate. It seems reasonable to expect something similar for the FlipPad, though we'll have to wait and see there.
