GameSir has revealed a new collaboration product with Hyperkin

The new GameSir x Hyperkin X5 Alteron is billed as "the world's first, fully modular mobile gaming controller"

It's a telescopic mobile controller that offers a range of interchangeable modules

Gaming peripheral brand GameSir has just revealed a new collaboration with retro accessory maker Hyperkin in the new GameSir x Hyperkin X5 Alteron.

Billed as "the world's first, fully modular mobile gaming controller," it's a mobile gamepad with interchangeable components that seem geared towards either modern mobile games or retro emulation.

It shares a similar telescopic design to many of the best mobile controllers, with an extending arm, that can fit a wide range of devices from Android phones and iPhones to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and iPads. Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, it can even be used with a PC if you wish.

Two Premier Brands. One Mobile Controller. | Hyperkin x GameSir - X5 Alteron - YouTube Watch On

It boasts interchangeable button modules that allow you to do everything from switching between a symmetrical and asymmetrical layout to adding dedicated GameCube, Nintendo 64, or fighting game controls.

One option even involves the addition a dedicated track pad, similar to the trackpads of the Steam Deck, which could be a game-changer for first-person shooters.

The controller also sounds compelling from a durability standpoint. It uses drift-resistant capacity thumbsticks, clicky tactile buttons, and Hall effect triggers.

There's no word on price (though with these kinds of high-end specs I wouldn't be surprised if we're looking at something over the $100 mark) or an official release date yet, but the X5 Alteron is currently on display at CES 2026.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully we'll hear more about the product soon.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.