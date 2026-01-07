The world's first fully modular mobile controller has been revealed at CES 2026
Mix and match
- GameSir has revealed a new collaboration product with Hyperkin
- The new GameSir x Hyperkin X5 Alteron is billed as "the world's first, fully modular mobile gaming controller"
- It's a telescopic mobile controller that offers a range of interchangeable modules
Gaming peripheral brand GameSir has just revealed a new collaboration with retro accessory maker Hyperkin in the new GameSir x Hyperkin X5 Alteron.
Billed as "the world's first, fully modular mobile gaming controller," it's a mobile gamepad with interchangeable components that seem geared towards either modern mobile games or retro emulation.
It shares a similar telescopic design to many of the best mobile controllers, with an extending arm, that can fit a wide range of devices from Android phones and iPhones to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and iPads. Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, it can even be used with a PC if you wish.
It boasts interchangeable button modules that allow you to do everything from switching between a symmetrical and asymmetrical layout to adding dedicated GameCube, Nintendo 64, or fighting game controls.
One option even involves the addition a dedicated track pad, similar to the trackpads of the Steam Deck, which could be a game-changer for first-person shooters.
The controller also sounds compelling from a durability standpoint. It uses drift-resistant capacity thumbsticks, clicky tactile buttons, and Hall effect triggers.
There's no word on price (though with these kinds of high-end specs I wouldn't be surprised if we're looking at something over the $100 mark) or an official release date yet, but the X5 Alteron is currently on display at CES 2026.
Hopefully we'll hear more about the product soon.
