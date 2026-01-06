Razer and LG have partnered to announce a new controller at CES 2026

The Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth is designed with LG Smart TVs in mind

LG claims it will be the world's fastest controller in terms of wireless response time

Razer and LG have partnered to announce the Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth controller at CES 2026.

The controller is based on the design of the superb Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, one of the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers you can buy today. The Wolverine V3 Bluetooth controller differs in that it's been designed with Smart TVs in mind - and specifically those from LG.

The Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth will be the first controller to be a part of the 'Designed for LG Gaming Portal' certification program, and will primarily be used to play games via cloud streaming on the LG-developed Smart TV app.

In a press release accompanying the announcement, LG says the Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth is the first controller ever to adopt ultra-low latency Bluetooth connectivity. It also boasts integrated TV controls and claims it's "the world's fastest gaming controller" with a wireless response time of less than 3 milliseconds.

We've had no word on price or a release window for the Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth controller as of yet, but it seems reasonable to expect it to launch sometime this year.

Price is a tricky one. If it has all the bells and whistles of the Wolverine V3 Pro, then we might expect a similarly premium rate, perhaps around $199.99 / £199.99 as we see with the V3 Pro. However, if its compatibility is limited to Bluetooth-enabled devices, we could see a reduced price, a la the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition; a wired-only model that comes in at a cheaper $99.99 / £99.99. Personally, I'd expect something in between the two.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.