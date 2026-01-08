New Xbox Wireless Controllers will reportedly launch in 2026

Windows Central reports that the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 3 will arrive in 2026

It's also claimed that the next-gen Xbox controllers will all support direct-to-WiFi connectivity

Microsoft will reportedly launch new Xbox hardware this year, including next-generation Xbox Wireless Controllers.

That's according to Windows Central, which reports that, per sources, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 will be revealed in 2026, and other new controllers.

"I'm told we should also see some new Xbox hardware this year. I suspect we'll finally see the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 break cover in 2026, and perhaps even other controller revisions," Jez Corden of Windows Central said.

It's also claimed that the next-gen Xbox controllers will all support direct-to-WiFi connectivity and eliminate Bluetooth latency from cloud gaming scenarios.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 was released in 2023 as the successor to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller and offered multiple improvements that included interchangeable sticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and more customization options.

It was also much pricier than its predecessor, costing £159.99 / $179.99.

Windows Central didn't offer any more details about the release of new Xbox controllers, but from the supposed alterations, there's the potential that they'll cost a bit more than the Series 2 controller.

