I love the original Xbox Wireless Controller (and would still recommend it to anyone searching for a reliable all-rounder) but there are so many more exciting options out there. I've tested countless Xbox pads and only a select few have made their way into my setup.

And before you ask, no I don't use the Elite Series 2. That pricey offering is super outdated in my view, especially compared to high-end alternatives like the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, PDP Victrix Pro BFG, and Nacon Revolution X Unlimited - which all offer a much better range of features for a similar cost.

I'd also recommend the 8BitDo Ultimate C if you're after a more budget-focused wired option, as it's cheaper than Microsoft's standard offering but still doesn't skimp on functionality. I've also included the limited edition Squid Game Scuf Instinct Pro, which is one of the coolest controllers I own. It's a great pad in and of itself, but it's also very rare to find collector's items like that discounted so it's certainly worth shouting about.

Chosen by Chosen by Dashiell Wood Gaming Editor As Gaming Editor, it's my job to test all kinds of gaming products ranging from the latest consoles and their accessories to more niche equipment like streaming gear, limited edition releases, and specialist picks.

My recommended Xbox controllers

