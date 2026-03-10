Xbox's next-gen Project Helix may cost over $1,000, despite Microsoft's reassurance that it will 'always' invest in gaming
Wouldn't be surprising if I'm honest
- Reputable insider suggests Xbox's Project Helix console may cost over $1,000
- Microsoft's CEO states it will 'always' invest in gaming
- Project Helix may have trouble competing in the console space at a price over $1,000
Microsoft has recently undergone major management changes, with Xbox heads Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond stepping down. However, plans for a premium next-gen gaming console are seemingly still alive and well.
According to reputable insider Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID), Xbox's next-gen Project Helix console could 'probably' cost $1,000 or more, similar to the ROG Xbox Ally X handheld's price. This comes after Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, promised that the company would "always" keep its gaming focus alive, as reported by Windows Central.
It's been heavily rumored and, now, finally confirmed, that the next Xbox console will be a hybrid PC that can play both Xbox and PC games, which is a completely new strategy for Xbox. It places Project Helix in direct competition with Valve's upcoming Steam Machine, which is set to bring Steam games to the console gaming market.Article continues below
MLID's price claim is seemingly more speculation-based on current market conditions and Project Helix's potential hardware specifications, rather than a 'leak'. However, if the purported price region is accurate, Nadella's message may not align well with Xbox fans and consumers' expectations.
"For me, we're long on gaming," Nadella said. "We'll continue to invest [in gaming], and we'll always do so."
While maintaining Xbox's presence in the console market is the clear goal, a new standard in pricing, which may indeed be for a high-end hybrid gaming PC, arguably places Project Helix out of the console market competition.
Project Helix is clearly still at an early stage, and with the RAM crisis leaving most PC hardware prices skyrocketing, it's no surprise that the next-gen Xbox console is expected to be expensive for consumers.
Sony's next PlayStation console is still expected to launch in 2027, as well as Project Helix, with the latter supposedly being the more powerful console — and if the PS6 launches at a more affordable price, it may serve as another dent in Microsoft's gaming efforts.
