The next-gen Xbox console sounds like it could be a PC-hybrid, just like the rumors suggested, with the Xbox president calling it a 'very premium, very high-end curated experience'
The next Xbox may be similar to the Asus ROG Xbox Ally
- The next Xbox console will be a 'very premium, very high-end curated experience', says Xbox president Sarah Bond
- Bond suggests the next-gen console could be more like a PC, saying: "You're starting to see some of the thinking we have" in the new Asus ROG Xbox Ally
- Bond's comments come after long-running rumors that the new Xbox will be a PC-console hybrid
According to Xbox president Sarah Bond, the next-generation Xbox will be a premium piece of hardware, suggesting it will be more like a PC-console hybrid.
Earlier this week, we received the confirmation from Bond herself that Microsoft is now developing "our next-gen hardware", which followed rumors that suggested that Microsoft is no longer developing hardware after the company made massive changes to Xbox Game Pass.
Now, speaking in an interview with Mashable after the launch of the new Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, the president has teased the console, calling it a "very premium" experience, and suggests it could be similar to Xbox's latest handhelds.
"The next-gen console is going to be a very premium, very high-end curated experience," Bond said. "You're starting to see some of the thinking we have in this handheld [ROG Xbox Ally], but I don't want to give it all away."
Bond's latest comments have reinforced the long-running rumors that the next Xbox will be more like a PC, with claims saying that it could feature a "TV-friendly shell" that also "has a specific set of specs in mind".
YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead also recently claimed that the next Xbox will feature an AMD Magnus APU, the main processor for Microsoft's next console, which combines a CPU and a GPU, making it more powerful than Sony's next piece of hardware.
This would also supposedly make the processor 46% larger, meaning the console will cost more, which MLID claims will be between $800 and $1200, making it more expensive than the newly released ROG Xbox Ally.
It could be a few years before we get to see Microsoft's next-gen console; however, additional rumors claim that the Xbox, as well as the PS6, is targeting a 2027 launch.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
