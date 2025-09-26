The prices for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X have been revealed

The ROG Xbox Ally will cost $599.99 / £499.99 / ~AU$900, and the ROG Xbox Ally X will cost $999.99 / £799.99 / ~AU$1500

Pre-orders are now open ahead of their October 16 launch

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the prices for its new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds ahead of their October 16 launch.

Developed in partnership with Xbox, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will cost $599.99 / £499.99 / ~AU$900 and $999.99 / £799.99 / ~AU$1500, respectively.

Pre-orders are now open at select markets in select regions, including through the official ROG Webstore, Microsoft Store, ASUS eShop, and local retailers.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X pre-orders

The ROG Xbox Ally is designed as the essential handheld console for casual players in mind and is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor. Meanwhile, its more expensive counterpart features the new AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor for "next-level performance in AAA titles" and improved battery life.

Both models also offer significant gen-on-gen improvements over the previous ROG Ally, and a full-screen experience for the best Windows 11 gaming experience.

TechRadar Gaming has the opportunity to preview the Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Gamescom 2025, and though there is an appeal to having access to your Xbox library on top of Steam, "the execution is unwieldy at best" and "performance was a mixed bag".

"For me, at least for now, the Xbox Ally hasn’t won me over," hardware editor Rhys Wood writes. "But it absolutely could at a more affordable price point, for one. That aside, being able to play the best Xbox Series X games on the go is a strong prospect, and I could be moved if future Xbox Game Studios titles like Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, and whatever’s next for Halo and Forza deliver optimized performance on the handheld.

"The potential is certainly there, though at present, I think the Xbox Ally will live or die by the strength of future Xbox-made games, and if the next generation of Xbox really comes out swinging, then the device could end up being a very compelling companion piece."