The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are now available for pre-order – here's how much they'll cost
The more expensive model will set you back $1,000
- The prices for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X have been revealed
- The ROG Xbox Ally will cost $599.99 / £499.99 / ~AU$900, and the ROG Xbox Ally X will cost $999.99 / £799.99 / ~AU$1500
- Pre-orders are now open ahead of their October 16 launch
Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the prices for its new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds ahead of their October 16 launch.
Developed in partnership with Xbox, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will cost $599.99 / £499.99 / ~AU$900 and $999.99 / £799.99 / ~AU$1500, respectively.
Pre-orders are now open at select markets in select regions, including through the official ROG Webstore, Microsoft Store, ASUS eShop, and local retailers.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X pre-orders
Here are all the links we've gathered that are worth checking for Asus ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders. The standard version of the new handheld sports a 7-inch display, and is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
Also check: Microsoft | Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
UK links (£499.99): Microsoft | Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | Smyths | ShopTo | The Game Collection
If you want to go for the more powerful and more expensive Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, here are the pre-order links to track. This upgraded version of the handheld also has a 7-inch display, but boasts a stronger spec, with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.
Also check: Microsoft | Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
UK links (£799.99): Microsoft | Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | Smyths | ShopTo | The Game Collection
The ROG Xbox Ally is designed as the essential handheld console for casual players in mind and is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor. Meanwhile, its more expensive counterpart features the new AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor for "next-level performance in AAA titles" and improved battery life.
Both models also offer significant gen-on-gen improvements over the previous ROG Ally, and a full-screen experience for the best Windows 11 gaming experience.
TechRadar Gaming has the opportunity to preview the Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Gamescom 2025, and though there is an appeal to having access to your Xbox library on top of Steam, "the execution is unwieldy at best" and "performance was a mixed bag".
"For me, at least for now, the Xbox Ally hasn’t won me over," hardware editor Rhys Wood writes. "But it absolutely could at a more affordable price point, for one. That aside, being able to play the best Xbox Series X games on the go is a strong prospect, and I could be moved if future Xbox Game Studios titles like Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, and whatever’s next for Halo and Forza deliver optimized performance on the handheld.
"The potential is certainly there, though at present, I think the Xbox Ally will live or die by the strength of future Xbox-made games, and if the next generation of Xbox really comes out swinging, then the device could end up being a very compelling companion piece."
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
