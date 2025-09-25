The first gameplay trailer for Marvel's Wolverine has been released

A Fall 2026 launch window has been announced for PS5 consoles

The trailer confirms Wolverine will travel to multiple locations, including Japan, Madripoor, and Canada

Insomniac Games has finally shared the first official trailer for Marvel's Wolverine, along with a Fall 2026 launch window for PlayStation 5.

During the September 24 State of Play broadcast, the Spider-Man studio revealed the first look at its next major superhero game with an almost two-minute-long trailer showcasing the titular Wolverine getting stabby in a gameplay montage.

In this story, Wolverine, aka James "Logan" Howlett, will be played by actor Liam McIntyre and is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of his past that keep eluding him.

"Become a living weapon. As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes – unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination – to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be," the trailer description reads.

Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Unlike in the Spider-Man games, where Peter Parker and Miles Morales' stories are contained within New York City, the graphic trailer confirmed that Logan will travel to Japan, Madripoor, and Canada.

He will also encounter some iconic Marvel villains along the way, including Mystique, Omega Red, and a Sentinel.

In a separate PlayStation Blog post, Insomniac senior community manager Aaron Jason Espinoza, said, "We aim to deliver the ultimate Wolverine fantasy built on Insomniac staples like fast, fluid, and ferocious combat; exhilarating, action-packed set pieces; robust accessibility features; and a gripping story that taps into the core tenets of one of the most compelling comic book characters of all-time."

Marvel's Wolverine was announced in September 2021 alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with a short teaser trailer. At the time, Insomniac said that the game was in "very early development," and updates on the game have been quiet for the past four years.