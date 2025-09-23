PlayStation has launched its Franchise Rewards program

Players who earn specific trophies in Ghost of Tsushima can now purchase exclusive merchandise

Ghost of Yōtei rewards will also arrive later this year

PlayStation has launched Franchise Rewards, a new program that allows players to purchase exclusive merchandise by earning specific in-game trophies.

The first game to join the program is Ghost of Tsushima with Ghost Rewards. Players who have earned the Gold "Mono No Aware" trophy or the Platinum "Living Legend trophy by December 31, 2025, will be able to buy the corresponding rewards.

These include the Ghost of Tsushima “Mono No Aware” Gold Trophy T-Shirt for $30 / €33 and the Ghost of Tsushima “Living Legend” Platinum Trophy Pin for $25 / €28.

Both designs are inspired by the island of Tsushima and Jin’s legendary armor, and created with "close input from Sucker Punch Productions to make sure they authentically capture the game’s atmosphere and artistry", according to Franchise Rewards director Katie Lennox in the latest PlayStation Blog.

Players who earn the trophies will have until January 31, 2026, to purchase the limited edition merchandise.

The Ghost Rewards arrive just in time for the launch of Ghost of Yōtei, which is set to launch on October 2, 2025, for PS5 and PS5 Pro.

PlayStation has confirmed that Ghost of Yōtei rewards will also arrive later this year.

Ghost of Yōtei pre-orders are now live, along with Ghost of Yōtei PS5 bundle pre-orders. If you're looking to get your hands on the exclusive PS5 controller, here's where you can buy the Ghost of Yōtei DualSense.