Ghost of Yotei pre-order interest is gathering pace after the State of Play deep dive showed off more of the game in early July.
As well as confirming some delicious-looking limited edition hardware, Ghost of Yotei looks like a gripping, action-packed, and absolutely beautiful follow-up to the PS4's Ghost of Tsushima.
Personally, I cannot wait for this game to release and have had my finger hovering over the pre-order button for a while now. If that describes you, too, and you're looking for the best Ghost of Yotei pre-order, price, deal, or early discount (there are some), then you're in the right place.
I've been covering game pre-orders for over half a decade now, so I know a thing or two about knowing where to look, when to look, what retailers will have what edition, and how to get to the listing you want, as quickly as you want.
Thus, without further ado, here are all the best retailer links for each of the editions on offer, as well as some other important info, so you can get stuck in and find the best Ghost of Yotei pre-order for you.
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - Collector's Edition
The headline act for Ghost of Yotei's physical releases is the Collector's Edition, which features a whole host of physical collectible goodies and some digital bonuses. This will cost $249.99 / £219.99. It includes all of the following - quite a haul!
- Digital copy of the game
- Digital Deluxe Edition items (see below)
- Pre-order content
- Replica display edition of Atsu's Ghost mask (and stand)
- Replica of Atsu's sash
- Replica Tsuba (and stand)
- Pouch of coins and instructions to play Zeni Hajiki, a Ghost of Yotei minigame
- Foldable papercraft ginkgo tree
- Four art cards
Exclusive to PS Direct in the US, the Collector's Edition of Ghost of Yotei is up for pre-order right now.
The Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition is exclusive to PS Direct in the UK. There's a live listing and stock right now, so head over there to grab it.
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - US Standard Edition
If you're only after the standard edition of the game then it's up for pre-order for $69.99 / £69.99 from basically every single major retailer now, as well as digitally on the PS Store. This will get you the pre-order mask and avatar set described below.
Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition pre-orders - US
The Standard Edition of Ghost of Yotei is up for grabs at PS Direct, and is a great place to shop for this game, as well as anything else PS5 game or hardware-wise.
Walmart currently has Ghost of Yotei up for pre-order at its retail price, so head over there for your copy.
Would you rather get your Ghost of Yotei pre-order via Amazon? The retail giant has the game listed now.
Best Buy also has Ghost of Yotei up for grabs, with pick-up or delivery by release date depending on your location.
Target will be as good a bet as any retailer for your Ghost of Yotei pre-order, and with its brick-and-mortar stores across the US, could offer some flexibility in terms of delivery or pickup.
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders are live at GameStop! Perfect if you prefer to buy your games at the US retailer.
Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition pre-orders - UK
The Game Collection has Ghost of Yotei up for pre-order at £5 below most other retailers, so it's a great option to consider. You can also benefit from a generous reward points scheme.
EE has come alive with its Ghost of Yotei pre-order listing and is actually undercutting a lot of the competition with this price, which offers excellent value.
Very has Ghost of Yotei up for pre-order right now, and with a fiver off, which is excellent news!. You also get the option of free standard delivery with click and collect.
If you're only after the standard edition of Ghost of Yotei, then PlayStation Direct has you covered in the UK with a pre-order listing live now.
Amazon is offering a Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition pre-order already, letting you be among one of the first to secure your copy of the game.
Argos is offering pre-order stock of the standard edition of Ghost of Yotei at the retail price. With its geography-driven stock levels, this could be a convenient place to shop.
With stores scattered across the UK, Currys could make for a convenient Ghost of Yotei pre-order location - it still hasn't gone live with its pre-order listing page, though, curiously.
ShopTo is a great option to have when it comes to the UK gaming scene, offering a good rewards scheme and a few pennies off most big games. Right now you can pick up a Ghost of Yotei pre-order there for £69.85.
John Lewis is a great place to shop for PS5 games and hardware, and you could make the most of its delivery options to local Waitrose supermarkets too.
HMV has also got a listing live, with the option to pre-order now. It's currently the cheapest retailer around, with a few quid off the RRP and free delivery.
Game is currently live with a Ghost of Yotei pre-order too, at retail price, so head on over if the UK's biggest specialist gaming store is your preference.
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - Digital Deluxe Edition
There's also a purely digital edition, the Ghost of Yotei Digital Deluxe Edition, which will bag you the following:
- Digital copy of the game
- Pre-order content
- Snake’s armor set
- An alternate starting-armor dye, as well as a unique saddle dye, and a horse color
- An in-game Charm, a gold Sword Kit, and an early unlock of Traveler’s Maps
If you're a disc drive-less PS5 gamer and only want to get a digital copy of Ghost of Yotei, then the Digital Deluxe Edition could be just the ticket for you.
UK price: £79.99 at PlayStation Store
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - FAQs
What do I get for pre-order Ghost of Yotei?
Every Ghost of Yotei pre-order will get some lovely in-game bonuses. Here's what you get:
- A unique in-game mask
- Seven PSN avatars
Will Ghost of Yotei be on PS4?
Unlike its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei will be a PS5 exclusive and will not be gracing the previous generation of PlayStation consoles.
This means you'll have to have a PS5 to play the game, but it also means the game can take advantage of the current hardware without having to make any compromises to run on any older machine.
When does Ghost of Yotei come out?
Ghost of Yotei launches for PS5 on October 2, 2025.
