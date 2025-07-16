Ghost of Yotei pre-order interest is gathering pace after the State of Play deep dive showed off more of the game in early July.

As well as confirming some delicious-looking limited edition hardware, Ghost of Yotei looks like a gripping, action-packed, and absolutely beautiful follow-up to the PS4's Ghost of Tsushima.

Personally, I cannot wait for this game to release and have had my finger hovering over the pre-order button for a while now. If that describes you, too, and you're looking for the best Ghost of Yotei pre-order, price, deal, or early discount (there are some), then you're in the right place.

I've been covering game pre-orders for over half a decade now, so I know a thing or two about knowing where to look, when to look, what retailers will have what edition, and how to get to the listing you want, as quickly as you want.

Thus, without further ado, here are all the best retailer links for each of the editions on offer, as well as some other important info, so you can get stuck in and find the best Ghost of Yotei pre-order for you.

Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Sucker Punch/Sony)

The headline act for Ghost of Yotei's physical releases is the Collector's Edition, which features a whole host of physical collectible goodies and some digital bonuses. This will cost $249.99 / £219.99. It includes all of the following - quite a haul!

Digital copy of the game

Digital Deluxe Edition items (see below)

Pre-order content

Replica display edition of Atsu's Ghost mask (and stand)

Replica of Atsu's sash

Replica Tsuba (and stand)

Pouch of coins and instructions to play Zeni Hajiki, a Ghost of Yotei minigame

Foldable papercraft ginkgo tree

Four art cards

Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition: £219.99 at PlayStation Direct UK The Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition is exclusive to PS Direct in the UK. There's a live listing and stock right now, so head over there to grab it.

Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - US Standard Edition

(Image credit: Sucker Punch/Sony)

If you're only after the standard edition of the game then it's up for pre-order for $69.99 / £69.99 from basically every single major retailer now, as well as digitally on the PS Store. This will get you the pre-order mask and avatar set described below.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition pre-orders - US

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: $69.99 at PlayStation Direct US The Standard Edition of Ghost of Yotei is up for grabs at PS Direct, and is a great place to shop for this game, as well as anything else PS5 game or hardware-wise.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: $69.99 at Walmart Walmart currently has Ghost of Yotei up for pre-order at its retail price, so head over there for your copy.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: $69.99 at Amazon Would you rather get your Ghost of Yotei pre-order via Amazon? The retail giant has the game listed now.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: $69.99 at Best Buy Best Buy also has Ghost of Yotei up for grabs, with pick-up or delivery by release date depending on your location.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: $69.99 at Target Target will be as good a bet as any retailer for your Ghost of Yotei pre-order, and with its brick-and-mortar stores across the US, could offer some flexibility in terms of delivery or pickup.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: $69.99 at GameStop Ghost of Yotei pre-orders are live at GameStop! Perfect if you prefer to buy your games at the US retailer.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition pre-orders - UK

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £64.95 at The Game Collection The Game Collection has Ghost of Yotei up for pre-order at £5 below most other retailers, so it's a great option to consider. You can also benefit from a generous reward points scheme.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £65.99 at EE EE has come alive with its Ghost of Yotei pre-order listing and is actually undercutting a lot of the competition with this price, which offers excellent value.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £69.99 at PlayStation Direct UK If you're only after the standard edition of Ghost of Yotei, then PlayStation Direct has you covered in the UK with a pre-order listing live now.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £69.99 at Amazon Amazon is offering a Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition pre-order already, letting you be among one of the first to secure your copy of the game.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £69.99 at Argos Argos is offering pre-order stock of the standard edition of Ghost of Yotei at the retail price. With its geography-driven stock levels, this could be a convenient place to shop.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £69.99 at Currys With stores scattered across the UK, Currys could make for a convenient Ghost of Yotei pre-order location - it still hasn't gone live with its pre-order listing page, though, curiously.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £69.85 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo is a great option to have when it comes to the UK gaming scene, offering a good rewards scheme and a few pennies off most big games. Right now you can pick up a Ghost of Yotei pre-order there for £69.85.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £69.99 at John Lewis John Lewis is a great place to shop for PS5 games and hardware, and you could make the most of its delivery options to local Waitrose supermarkets too.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £62.99 at hmv.com HMV has also got a listing live, with the option to pre-order now. It's currently the cheapest retailer around, with a few quid off the RRP and free delivery.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £69.99 at GAME UK Game is currently live with a Ghost of Yotei pre-order too, at retail price, so head on over if the UK's biggest specialist gaming store is your preference.

Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - Digital Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Sucker Punch/Sony)

There's also a purely digital edition, the Ghost of Yotei Digital Deluxe Edition, which will bag you the following:

Digital copy of the game

Pre-order content

Snake’s armor set

An alternate starting-armor dye, as well as a unique saddle dye, and a horse color

An in-game Charm, a gold Sword Kit, and an early unlock of Traveler’s Maps

Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - FAQs

What do I get for pre-order Ghost of Yotei?

(Image credit: Sucker Punch/Sony)

Every Ghost of Yotei pre-order will get some lovely in-game bonuses. Here's what you get:

A unique in-game mask

Seven PSN avatars

Will Ghost of Yotei be on PS4? Unlike its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei will be a PS5 exclusive and will not be gracing the previous generation of PlayStation consoles. This means you'll have to have a PS5 to play the game, but it also means the game can take advantage of the current hardware without having to make any compromises to run on any older machine.

When does Ghost of Yotei come out? Ghost of Yotei launches for PS5 on October 2, 2025.

You might also like...