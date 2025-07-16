Global AI adoption to push IT spending beyond $5.4 trillion in 2025

IT spending will grow in 2025, but the rate of growth isn't hugely more than that of 2024

Data center systems are by far the biggest driver for growth in the market

Businesses are worried about global economic uncertainties

Global IT spend is projected to reach $5.43 trillion in 2025, new research has claimed, marking a healthy 7.9% increase compared with 2024 - and it's all because of our insatiable appetite for AI.

The latest research from Gartner claims data center systems are expected to grow by a staggering 42.4%, making it the fastest-growing segment in IT spend.

In fact, AI continues to drive investment, with AI-optimized servers and other infrastructure proving extremely popular, with spending there could be three times higher than traditional server spend, says Gartner.

AI is making us spend more than ever on IT

Although no other sector comes near data center system growth, software spend could also exceed the overall IT average of 7.9%, growing by 10.5%.

While lower than the average, devices (up 5.4%), IT services (up 4.4%) and communication services (up 2.1%) are all set to account for even more cash this year compared with last.

However, total worldwide IT spending isn't set for much more growth compared with last year, when it stood at 7.4%.

Gartner says this could be influenced by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. A so-called uncertainty pause seems to be emerging, with new projects facing delays due to economic and geopolitical caution instead of budget cuts.

The research indicates that budgets remain allocated, but spending is instead being strategically reviewed.

Moreover, IT hardware and infrastructure could face the biggest effects due to fluctuations in pricing and supply chains, with recurring services like cloud remaining more stable. IT services and communication services are both expected to see lower growth this year compared with 2024.

Gartner Distinguished VP Analyst John-David Lovelock explained: "While there is a business pause on net-new spending due to a spike in global uncertainty, the effect is subsumed by ongoing AI and generative AI digitization initiatives."