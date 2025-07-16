Automakers appear to be turning their backs on CarPlay Ultra but that hasn’t stopped Apple adding this new feature

Patent filings suggest that Apple is working on cruise control solutions

Updates look to refine the cruise control interfaces

Apple continues to develop CarPlay Ultra, despite resistance from carmakers

Apple recently showcased its Apple CarPlay Ultra software in a tie-up with Aston Martin, which has become the first and only automotive manufacturer to offer the system so far.

In readiness for more global automotive brands adopting the infotainment innovation, which sees the CarPlay environment extend from the infotainment screen to digital driver displays and HUDs, Apple is busy refining its technology in the background.

The website Patently Apple, which closely follows the Californian tech company’s patent filings, spotted an application that refers specifically to cruise control within the CarPlay Ultra environment.

It reveals how cruise control information will be displayed in the instrument cluster, as well as giving various visual indicators on multiple screens when it is active.

Apple also wants to reduce the amount of driver interaction that is required to adjust the speed of the system, or shut it off entirely.

Most automotive manufacturers have their adaptive cruise control (ACC) systems linked to their in-built navigation software, but this patent and details from Apple suggest that CarPlay Ultra will also see ACC systems pull information from Apple Maps, anticipating road changes and adjusting speed according to local limits for a smoother, safer journey.

Analysis: CarPlay Ultra could fizzle out

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

While much of the patent application doesn't actually include anything new or truly innovative, it is proof that Apple is pushing to integrate all modern vehicle systems into its CarPlay Ultra environment in the future.

That said, this all-encompassing approach has resulted in some resistance from automotive manufacturers, a number of whom have already said that they no longer have plans to introduce the technology into their vehicles.

Google has been offering an alternative in its Android Automotive platform, which allows manufacturers to offer an array of apps and access to Google’s mapping software, without having to give up the entire digital real estate to the tech giant.

Digital subscriptions and online purchasing are increasingly becoming an important revenue stream for manufacturers, which could explain why they are hesitant to allow Apple to reign over the driver’s digital domain.

Plus, with the introduction of iOS 26, Apple has committed to improving the regular CarPlay experience so it's easier to use behind the wheel and clears up some of the issues with the technology.

It's highly likely the majority of automakers will still offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as screen mirroring services, while continuing to push their own apps and infotainment offerings.