Aston Martin recently debuted the CarPlay Ultra experience

Apple-based system takes over all digital displays in a car

Report suggests some automakers have changed their minds

Although Aston Martin was the first major automotive manufacturer to introduce Apple CarPlay Ultra into a production vehicle, the Californian tech giant announced that a whole host of big name punters were lined up to take on the tech in the near future.

The original list of names, which was revealed by Apple in 2022 after CarPlay Ultra was previewed at its WWDC event, included Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Renault, Polestar and Volvo Cars, Ford, Nissan and many more. But a recent report by The Financial Times suggests that the numbers are dwindling.

According to The FT, the Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Kia, Hyundai and luxury brand Genesis, remains committed to introducing CarPlay Ultra, while Porsche has long been working with the tech company’s developer toolkit to improve the CarPlay experience. Ultra will likely appear on its next new model.

However, the report goes on to state that the technology is "facing resistance" from the automotive industry, with German luxury brands Mercedes-Benz and Audi, as well as Volvo, Polestar and Renault, all now saying they have no plans to introduce CarPlay Ultra.

The reasons for the U-turn are unclear, but some of the industry insiders quoted in the FT’s report claim that Apple’s takeover of the entire infotainment system is a step too far, with one Renault employed warning Apple to not “invade our systems”.

The invasion said employee speaks of is in reference to the fact Apple CarPlay Ultra differs to the regular CarPlay experience in so much as the tech giant goes one step further and introduces its OS into the digital driver display.

In essence, the vehicle’s digital real estate becomes an extension of your iPad, Mac or iPhone.

Analysis: software is the new battleground

The widespread introduction of battery packs and electric motors has effectively leveled the automotive playing field, with performance no longer such an important differentiator between value and premium products.

Throw into the mix the fact that emerging Chinese brands have been able to offer an impressive suite of the latest technology at the fraction of the cost of many western rivals and it has resulted in a tumultuous time for the auto industry as a whole.

Now, brand value and perceived quality, particularly where luxury marques are concerned, is more important than ever, which could go some way to explain the hesitance for some automakers to hand everything over to Apple.

Despite Aston Martin doing its very best to ensure its digital clocks and instruments retain its heritage and identity when CarPlay Ultra is used, there’s no escaping the fact it still feels very Apple… all the way down to the fonts and color schemes employed.

While some automakers feel that it is pointless trying to compete with tech companies on the software side, others believe that developing a solid digital offering from the inside is important to future success.

As the battle for differentiation between car brands hots up and the digital offering becomes an increasingly important revenue stream, we could see more companies push for software development in house, rather than relying on Apple to do the hard work.