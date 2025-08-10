Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, August 10 (game #791).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #792) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MATTER

VANILLA

DESERT

PLAIN

COUNT

HORSE

CHOCOLATE

VOLUME

STRAND

AGES

WEIGHT

DUMP

MEASURE

STANDARD

MAROON

NORMAL

NYT Connections today (game #792) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Basic

GREEN: Leave alone

BLUE: Box information

PURPLE: Precede with the opposite of "light"

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #792) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ORDINARY

GREEN: ABANDON

BLUE: SPECS ON CONSUMER PACKAGING

PURPLE: DARK ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #792) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #792, are…

YELLOW: ORDINARY NORMAL, PLAIN, STANDARD, VANILLA

GREEN: ABANDON DESERT, DUMP, MAROON, STRAND

BLUE: SPECS ON CONSUMER PACKAGING COUNT, MEASURE, VOLUME, WEIGHT

PURPLE: DARK ____ AGES, CHOCOLATE, HORSE, MATTER

My rating: Easy

My rating: Easy
My score: Perfect

After a run of difficult games, this edition felt relatively easy – so long as you avoided getting waylaid by attempting to put together a color group.

Fortunately, I connected the basic yellow group quickly – quite possibly because all four words describe my taste in T-shirts, and my dislike of anything involving a backprint (what is the point, please?)

I’ll be honest, I didn’t put together the blue group because I thought it would be SPECS ON CONSUMER PACKAGING, just that they all seemed like measurements. It’s always a good Connections day when getting it wrong is still getting it right.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, August 10, game #791)

YELLOW: INFLUENCE JUICE, PULL, SWAY, WEIGHT

GREEN: AMASS CLUSTER, COLLECT, CONCENTRATE, GROUP

BLUE: KINDS OF FICTION FAN, HISTORICAL, PULP, SCIENCE

FAN, HISTORICAL, PULP, SCIENCE PURPLE: STARTING WITH MATH AND SCIENCE CLASSES, FOR SHORT BIOPIC, CALCIUM, CHEMISE, TRIGLYCERIDE