I test loads of gaming audio gear from the very latest headsets and earbuds to microphones, but that doesn't necessarily mean that I'm always changing what's in my own personal setup. Sure, I often have to swap out what I'm using to try the latest products - but I have a regular roster of gear that I'm always coming back to when I don't have something new on the go.

I whip out the Astro A20 X for my general gaming audio needs. It has good sound for the price, and offers a fantastic platform switching feature that makes it easy to use multiple systems on one display. If you only play on one platform, then grab the almost identical Logitech G522 Lightspeed, which I used before getting the A20 X, instead.

Then there's the Final VR3000 earbuds, my go-to wired earbuds. With immersive sound, they are a fantastic all-round pick and my go-to when I need a wired pair of buds out and about. When I'm not using them, I'm on the Inzone E9 from Sony. These are specialist buds designed for FPS gaming and at-home use.

While I've tested loads of gaming microphones, I keep coming back to the SteelSeries Alias for my daily calls and meetings. It's the perfect blend of quality and functionality, with its handy LED screen being a feature I now can't live without.

I've also included my Logitech desk speakers. Are they specifically designed for gaming? No, but they have never let me down and are how I experience videos or music on my PC. You can't go wrong with them for the price.

Chosen by Chosen by Dashiell Wood Gaming Editor As Gaming Editor it's my job to test all kinds of gaming products ranging from the latest consoles and their accessories to more niche equipment like streaming gear, limited edition releases, and specialist picks.

