Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, January 19 (game #953).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #954) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CRAVEN

TOWER

BROOKLYN

BUMBLE

CARPENTER

LACE

NEEDLE

TWIST

HONEY

WANTON

WIND

RIALTO

DESIREE

GOLDEN GATE

WEAVE

KILLER

NYT Connections today (game #954) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Connect two things closely

Connect two things closely GREEN: Types of a striped insect

Types of a striped insect BLUE: Notable water crossings

Notable water crossings PURPLE: A longing to begin

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #954) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INTERTWINE

GREEN: KINDS OF BEES

BLUE: FAMOUS BRIDGES

PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "HANKER FOR"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #954) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #954, are…

YELLOW: INTERTWINE LACE, TWIST, WEAVE, WIND

LACE, TWIST, WEAVE, WIND GREEN: KINDS OF BEES BUMBLE, CARPENTER, HONEY, KILLER

BUMBLE, CARPENTER, HONEY, KILLER BLUE: FAMOUS BRIDGES BROOKLYN, GOLDEN GATE, RIALTO, TOWER

BROOKLYN, GOLDEN GATE, RIALTO, TOWER PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "HANKER FOR" CRAVEN, DESIREE, NEEDLE, WANTON

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I would like to claim that I saw crave, need, desire and want in CRAVEN, DESIREE, NEEDLE, WANTON, but I didn’t – it was a lucky guess when I was down to my final eight tiles.

Before that it was a day to BUMBLE through. I made a mistake getting INTERTWINE, initially thinking it was about crafting. I included NEEDLE for WIND and then TWIST before finally landing on the correct foursome.

FAMOUS BRIDGES was the only group that I actually knew – TOWER Bridge I have crossed many times including during the London Marathon, whereas my main memory of the RIALTO is the fish market right beside it.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, January 19, game #953)

YELLOW: INEXPERIENCED BUDDING, FRESH, NAIVE, NEW

BUDDING, FRESH, NAIVE, NEW GREEN: 🤑 BUNDLE, FORTUNE, MINT, WAD

BUNDLE, FORTUNE, MINT, WAD BLUE: MEASURED BY SI UNITS CURRENT, LENGTH, MASS, TIME

CURRENT, LENGTH, MASS, TIME PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "QUICK" FIX, SAND, SILVER, STUDY