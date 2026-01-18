Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, January 18 (game #952).

NYT Connections today (game #953) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SILVER

MINT

STUDY

TIME

FIX

BUDDING

MASS

BUNDLE

FRESH

CURRENT

WAD

SAND

NAIVE

FORTUNE

LENGTH

NEW

NYT Connections today (game #953) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Green behind the ears

Green behind the ears GREEN: Loadsamoney

Loadsamoney BLUE: Share same measurement prefix

Share same measurement prefix PURPLE: Begin with a speedy word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #953) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INEXPERIENCED

GREEN: 🤑

BLUE: MEASURED BY SI UNITS

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "QUICK"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #953) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #953, are…

YELLOW: INEXPERIENCED BUDDING, FRESH, NAIVE, NEW

BUDDING, FRESH, NAIVE, NEW GREEN: 🤑 BUNDLE, FORTUNE, MINT, WAD

BUNDLE, FORTUNE, MINT, WAD BLUE: MEASURED BY SI UNITS CURRENT, LENGTH, MASS, TIME

CURRENT, LENGTH, MASS, TIME PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "QUICK" FIX, SAND, SILVER, STUDY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

My first mistake today was thinking that we had a group that was all about hot, just-released products, so I had MINT instead of NAIVE and CURRENT instead of BUDDING in the group that became INEXPERIENCED.

Switching tack, I managed to get the Green group. I can’t remember seeing an emoji as a group heading before and initially thought that all four groups could follow.

My second error came after identifying WORDS AFTER “QUICK” but opting for TIME instead of STUDY. I was thinking about the once dominant Apple video file format QuickTime.

