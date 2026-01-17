Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, January 17 (game #951).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #952) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

QUOTE

PECK

PRICE

TOTAL

DAMAGE

TITLE

BILL

GRANT

AUTHOR

WINGS

COOPER

BREAK

WEBBING

WRECK

SYNOPSIS

FEATHERS

NYT Connections today (game #952) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Bird characteristics

Bird characteristics GREEN: Ruin something

Ruin something BLUE: Seen on a paperback

Seen on a paperback PURPLE: Stars of the silver screen

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #952) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FEATURES OF A DUCK

GREEN: DESTROY

BLUE: FOUND ON A BOOK JACKET

PURPLE: CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD ACTORS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #952) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #952, are…

YELLOW: FEATURES OF A DUCK BILL, FEATHERS, WEBBING, WINGS

BILL, FEATHERS, WEBBING, WINGS GREEN: DESTROY BREAK, DAMAGE, TOTAL, WRECK

BREAK, DAMAGE, TOTAL, WRECK BLUE: FOUND ON A BOOK JACKET AUTHOR, QUOTE, SYNOPSIS, TITLE

AUTHOR, QUOTE, SYNOPSIS, TITLE PURPLE: CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD ACTORS COOPER, GRANT, PECK, PRICE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I guessed correctly that we were trying to link four tiles connected to things FOUND ON A BOOK JACKET today, but I included PRICE instead of SYNOPSIS in the quartet.

I can’t help but think that I was supposed to fall into this trap.

Fortunately, beyond this crossover between the two hardest groups, the rest of the game was fairly straightforward – although I did spend possibly too long pondering why BILL, FEATHERS, WEBBING and WINGS are FEATURES OF A DUCK and not any other bird they could also apply to.

Disappearing down a duck-shaped Google hole today I learned that ducks have different accents depending on where they call home – city ducks are louder – and that they have filtering teeth inside their bills. Fascinating.

