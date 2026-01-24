Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, January 24 (game #958).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #959) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SUB

RIBBON

HOOD

SHIP

SHELL

COVER

MENU

TUBE

ENTER

BOWTIE

FILL IN

WINDOWS

DOM

ALT

TEMP

ATE

NYT Connections today (game #959) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Second choice

Second choice GREEN: Computer shortcuts

Computer shortcuts BLUE: Different types of Italian staple

Different types of Italian staple PURPLE: Commonly added to the ends of words

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #959) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ACT AS A BACKUP

GREEN: PC KEYBOARD KEYS

BLUE: PASTA SHAPES

PURPLE: SUFFIXES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #959) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #959, are…

YELLOW: ACT AS A BACKUP COVER, FILL IN, SUB, TEMP

COVER, FILL IN, SUB, TEMP GREEN: PC KEYBOARD KEYS ALT, ENTER, MENU, WINDOWS

ALT, ENTER, MENU, WINDOWS BLUE: PASTA SHAPES BOWTIE, RIBBON, SHELL, TUBE

BOWTIE, RIBBON, SHELL, TUBE PURPLE: SUFFIXES ATE, DOM, HOOD, SHIP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Did you know that the different PASTA SHAPES are designed for different kinds of sauces. For instance, the BOWTIE (or farfalle, which is Italian for butterfly) is designed for creamy sauces.

Anyway, I digress. Before I realized we were looking for PC KEYBOARD KEYS I inserted ALT – as in an alternative – into the group that became ACT AS A BACK UP instead of FILL IN. Had we had a tile that said “substitute” instead of SUB I think I would have made it through mistake-free.

As a lifelong Mac user, PC Keyboards could include a key featuring an icon of a paper clip or indeed a SHIP for all I know, but I am more than well aware that Microsoft loves colonising the world with as many WINDOWS as possible.

