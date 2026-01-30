Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, January 30 (game #964).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #965) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DRESS

WISHBONE

ROLLER

BALL

SHOWER

STETHOSCOPE

BRUSH

MIXER

SLINGSHOT

SPRAY CAN

RECEPTION

COMPUTER KEY

FLUCTUATION

TUNING FORK

WORK PERIOD

PALETTE KNIFE

NYT Connections today (game #965) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Types of event

Types of event GREEN: Tools for decoration

Tools for decoration BLUE: Unified by an outline of a letter

Unified by an outline of a letter PURPLE: Think of a word that rhymes with “lift”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #965) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF PARTIES

GREEN: WAYS TO APPLY PAINT

BLUE: Y-SHAPED THINGS

PURPLE: WHAT "SHIFT" MIGHT REFER TO

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #965) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #965, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF PARTIES BALL, MIXER, RECEPTION, SHOWER

BALL, MIXER, RECEPTION, SHOWER GREEN: WAYS TO APPLY PAINT BRUSH, PALETTE KNIFE, ROLLER, SPRAY CAN

BRUSH, PALETTE KNIFE, ROLLER, SPRAY CAN BLUE: Y-SHAPED THINGS SLINGSHOT, STETHOSCOPE, TUNING FORK, WISHBONE

SLINGSHOT, STETHOSCOPE, TUNING FORK, WISHBONE PURPLE: WHAT "SHIFT" MIGHT REFER TO COMPUTER KEY, DRESS, FLUCTUATION, WORK PERIOD

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Getting a purple first remains the biggest buzz you can get playing Connections – well it does for me anyway, as it’s a very rare event.

I’d like to say the key to a purple-first success strategy is studying the board or writing notes on each tile, but I think you either see it or you don’t and today WORK PERIOD was the odd way of saying “SHIFT” that sent me on the road to glory.

Meanwhile, the blue group Y-SHAPED THINGS completely passed me by.

