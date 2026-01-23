Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, January 23 (game #957).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #958) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ROBE

CONE

CROWN

HALTER

PEA

SCOOP

BOAT

CUP

GLOBE

GLOVES

CREW

MOUTHGUARD

TITLE

SHORTS

LEOPARD

AWARD

NYT Connections today (game #958) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

BLUE: T-shirt styles

T-shirt styles YELLOW: As worn by a pugilist

As worn by a pugilist GREEN: Given to the winners

Given to the winners PURPLE: Preceded by a cold word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #958) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

BLUE: KINDS OF NECKLINES

YELLOW: GEAR FOR A BOXER

GREEN: CHAMPIONSHIP

PURPLE: SNOW ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #958) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #958, are…

BLUE: KINDS OF NECKLINES BOAT, CREW, HALTER, SCOOP

BOAT, CREW, HALTER, SCOOP YELLOW: GEAR FOR A BOXER GLOVES, MOUTHGUARD, ROBE, SHORTS

GLOVES, MOUTHGUARD, ROBE, SHORTS GREEN: CHAMPIONSHIP AWARD, CROWN, CUP, TITLE

AWARD, CROWN, CUP, TITLE PURPLE: SNOW ___ CONE, GLOBE, LEOPARD, PEA

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After a mistake-ridden week I’ve managed to start the weekend with a perfect game.

To be honest, this was a particularly easy game, with only the purple group posing a challenge.

That said, I did very briefly entertain the idea that CUP, SCOOP and CONE were all types of container for ice-cream – a case where not finding a possible fourth tile saved the day.

