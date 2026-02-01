Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, February 1 (game #966).

NYT Connections today (game #967) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

POPULAR

PERIOD

CROSS

STAMP

SPAN

PSALM

PASS

RYAN

LANYARD

STRETCH

REACHER

MARPLE

FAIR

INTERVAL

WRISTBAND

BOSCH

NYT Connections today (game #967) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A length of time

A length of time GREEN: ID formats

ID formats BLUE: Fictional detectives

Fictional detectives PURPLE: Altered plants

Need more clues?

NYT Connections today (game #967) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DURATION

GREEN: CREDENTIALS FOR ENTRY

BLUE: MODERN CRIME SERIES PROTAGONISTS

PURPLE: TREES PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #967) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #967, are…

YELLOW: DURATION INTERVAL, PERIOD, SPAN, STRETCH

INTERVAL, PERIOD, SPAN, STRETCH GREEN: CREDENTIALS FOR ENTRY LANYARD, PASS, STAMP, WRISTBAND

LANYARD, PASS, STAMP, WRISTBAND BLUE: MODERN CRIME SERIES PROTAGONISTS BOSCH, CROSS, REACHER, RYAN

BOSCH, CROSS, REACHER, RYAN PURPLE: TREES PLUS A LETTER FAIR, MARPLE, POPULAR, PSALM

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

After getting the easy/yellow group over a short SPAN of time, I spent a longer PERIOD laboring over what became MODERN CRIME SERIES PROTAGONISTS.

My mistakes came in assuming that MARPLE belonged alongside the other two detectives I knew from the TV incarnations – BOSCH and REACHER – leaving me to take a guess with RYAN and CROSS. After two “one away”s I deduced that the elderly spinster was a red herring.

With just eight tiles left, CREDENTIALS FOR ENTRY was easy to spot, with the final purple group finally revealing the purpose of MARPLE.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, February 1, game #966)

YELLOW: PUBLICIZE BOOST, HYPE, PITCH, PLUG

BOOST, HYPE, PITCH, PLUG BLUE: ANTHEM BANGER, BOP, HEATER, JAM

BANGER, BOP, HEATER, JAM GREEN: KINDS OF SHOES CLOG, FLAT, MULE, WEDGE

CLOG, FLAT, MULE, WEDGE PURPLE: MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS PLUS STARTING LETTER GLUTE, MORGAN, SHARP, THORN